Photos: Rare pictures and documents from Shipyard Acres, Napa's lost neighborhood
A 1955 photo in Napa's Shipyard Acres.
A 1955 photo in Napa's Shipyard Acres.
Janis Bauer
A 1955 photo in Napa's Shipyard Acres.
A 1955 photo in Napa's Shipyard Acres.
Janis Bauer
A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres.
A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres.
Janis Bauer
A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres.
A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres.
Janis Bauer
A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres.
A 1950s photo from Napa's Shipyard Acres.
Janis Bauer
1955 Shipyard acres Kindergarten
This is believed to be the 1955 kindergarten class of the Shurtleff Victory Elementary School at Shipyard Acres.
Submitted image
The entrance to Shipyard Acres 1948
A photo showing the entrance of Shipyard Acres in south Napa. An oval shaped island allowed entrance on one side and exit on the other. A note on the back of this photo reads: "Bobbie (Allen) Rugg. Delmar, Frank Schank, Delores, Barbara Jo Allen, Dorene Marie Allen"
Submitted photo
Shipyard Acres aerial map
An aerial map of the former Shipyard Acres neighborhood in south Napa. That's Kaiser Road on the left and Napa Vallejo Highway 221.
Shipyard Acres in the background of building ships
Dennis Lloyd submitted this photo of the shipbuilding operation in Napa. That's Shipyard Acres in the background.
A Napa Register story about Shipyard Acres.
A Napa Register story about Shipyard Acres.
Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres.
Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres. The street name is written vertically on the left side of the form.
Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres.
Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres.
Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres.
Original notes taken by 1950 census worker at Shipyard Acres.
Shipyard Acres opening Jan. 23 1943
Photograph of men raising the flag at the opening of Shipyard Acres on January 23, 1943. Left to right: Bert Gans, Jack Behrens, unknown, Fred Jaeckle, and Sam Geddes.
Napa County Historical Society
1948 Shipyard Acres
This is said to be a photo of Barbara Joe Allen taken in February 1948 at Napa's Shipyard Acres. Notes on the photo indicate the car is a 1940 Plymouth and that the Schank family lived in the house in background.
SYA baseball team
The Wasps, a Shipyard Acres baseball team. The water tower at Shipyard Acres can be seen in the background.
Back row, left to right: coach Leron Barker, coach Orville Stanley, manager Wayne Farlow, coach Charles Conley.
Standing left to right: Norman Farlow, Dean Cole, Gerry Iund, Donald Smith, Larry Conley, Robert Sjordal, Morris Swarm, Wayne “Blackie” Miller, Donald Hilger.
Kneeling left to right: Dwayne Miller, Glen Fore, Gene Yarbrough, David Vorhes, Wayne Horne, Dwight Nunley, Larry Stanley, Richard Strickland and Tony Wheeler.
Source: Larry Stanley.
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
In 2012, Shirley Fore took these photos of some of the former Shipyard Acres homes which had been moved to Cuttings Wharf in Napa's Carneros area. These homes were later demolished.
Shirley Fore photo
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
In 2012, Shirley Fore took these photos of some of the former Shipyard Acres homes which had been moved to Cuttings Wharf in Napa's Carneros area. These homes were later demolished.
Shirley Fore photo
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
In 2012, Shirley Fore took these photos of some of the former Shipyard Acres homes which had been moved to Cuttings Wharf in Napa's Carneros area. These homes were later demolished.
Shirley Fore photo
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
In 2012, Shirley Fore took these photos of some of the former Shipyard Acres homes which had been moved to Cuttings Wharf in Napa's Carneros area. These homes were later demolished.
Shirley Fore photo
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
In 2012, Shirley Fore took these photos of some of the former Shipyard Acres homes which had been moved to Cuttings Wharf in Napa's Carneros area. These homes were later demolished.
Shirley Fore photo
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
In 2012, Shirley Fore took these photos of some of the former Shipyard Acres homes which had been moved to Cuttings Wharf in Napa's Carneros area. These homes were later demolished.
Shirley Fore photo
Shipyard Acres at Cuttings Wharf in Napa
In 2012, Shirley Fore took these photos of some of the former Shipyard Acres homes which had been moved to Cuttings Wharf in Napa's Carneros area. These homes were later demolished.
Shirley Fore photo
Shipyard Acres students
A photo taken at Napa's Shipyard Acres (possibly in a child care center). Handwriting on the back reads: Teacher Inez Shurtz, Tommy Thorne(?), Brenda Lantow, Norman Farlow, Dickie Barr, Jackie Henry, Billy Henry, Martha Abbott.
Shipyard Acres surplus homes Feb. 1955
A Feb. 20, 1955 ad from the Napa Register offered parts from "surplus homes" at Shipyard Acres.
Shipyard Acres Frances Allen at 6 Midway Drive
This photo is said to be Frances Allen at the back door steps of 6 Midway Drive in Shipyard Acres. "Fishers back door behind fence," is also noted.
A kitchen at 6 Midway Drive in Shipyard Acres
A description of this Shipyard Acres photo reads: "Kitchen 6 Midway Dr. Penny Rose Allen, Bobbie, Mick. 1951"
Shipyard Acres map by Larry Stanley
A map by Larry Stanley of the original Shipyard Acres.
Larry Stanley
Shipyard Acres, Norman Farlow 101 Pacific Circle circa 1945
A tag describes this photo as "Norman Farlow 101 Pacific Circle, circa 1945"
Shipyard Acres child care center, teachers and class
This is thought to be a photo of the Shipyard Acres childcare center. Right: "Inez Shurtz" Left: Genevieve Barker.
Shipyard Acres School 1946 4th grade
This photo of Shipyard Acres students was taken in 1946. "4th grade" reads a note on the photo.
Shipyard Acres Shurtleff child care center with Santa
Students at the Shipyard Acres childcare center. And Santa.
A photo taken inside a home at Napa's Shipyard Acres.
A photo taken inside a home at Napa's Shipyard Acres.
Research about the history of Shipyard Acres
Shirley Fore compiled three boxes worth of research on Napa's Shipyard Acres.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shipyard Acres Shurtleff Victory School 5th grade 1952
Shipyard Acres Shurtleff Victory School 5th grade 1952
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Dated Sept. 1947.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Dated Sept. 1947.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. 1950
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Dated 1950.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Dated Aug. 8, 1952.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Dated Aug. 8, 1952.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. He lived at 7 Midway Drive. On the back it reads "This is what our houses looked like. This is only #5, 7, 9 and part of #11."
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Aug. 26, 1945.
This photo of Shipyard Acres is from Del Schank Sr. Dated Aug. 26, 1945
The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Jan. 15, 1944.
The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Jan. 15, 1944.
The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Oct. 15, 1943
The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Oct. 15, 1943
The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Nov. 15, 1943
The Basalt Beacon newspaper, Nov. 15, 1943
A photo of the Shipyard Acres school in Napa. Kindergarten, 1954.
A photo of the Shipyard Acres school in Napa. Kindergarten, 1954.
Shipyard Acres rent receipts, 1945
Allen family, Shipyard Acres rent receipts, 1945. They lived at 3 Midway Drive.
A questionnaire sent to Shipyard Acres "alum" in 2012
A questionnaire sent to Shipyard Acres "alum" in 2012 by Napan Shirley Fore.
Shipyard Acres housing to close Napa Register Jan 16 1954
"Shipyard Acres housing to close," Napa Register Jan. 16 1954
Rare found footage of Napa's lost neighborhood Shipyard Acres including members of the Closs, Stephenson and Zuehlke families. This was shot near the entrance to the World War II housing projectg.
