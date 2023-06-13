Brotemarkle Davis & Co., LLP (BDCo) an accounting and advisory firm specializing in the wine industry, announced the promotion of CPAs Erica Riddle and Rebekah Kramer to partner.

“These two exceptional CPAs have not only attained a high level of technical expertise, they have also provided leadership through training, process design, and innovation within the firm and on behalf of our customers,” said Managing Partner Craig Underhill.

“During their years on the BDCo team, Erica and Rebekah have embodied our firm’s values of customer service, innovation, and integrity,” said CFO and 'Profit Prophet' Guy Carl.