Napa Valley biz buzz: Vanguard Properties opens St. Helena office

The Vanguard Properties office in St. Helena

The Vanguard Properties office in St. Helena.

 Submitted image

Vanguard Properties, the privately owned and operated San Francisco-based real estate firm, announced it has opened an office in St. Helena. The office is headed by Josh Dempsey, Napa County regional director and sales manager.

The new office is located 1345 Railroad Ave., St. Helena.

The Taylor, Duckworth & Company Foundry Building was built in 1884 to accommodate a foundry and machine works, with a specialty in wine presses, said the release.

The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. Interiors were designed by Chris Miniello of Birch and Tailor. 

Info: vanguardproperties.com, 707-987-6393

