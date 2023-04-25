Cope Family Center has elected Juliane Veselik to the board of directors, said a news release.

Veselik has 14 years of experience in banking, specializing in wealth management and trust, and she holds a bachelor of arts degree in marketing and management from University of Portland. She currently serves as vice president, senior trust officer at Bank of Marin "and will bring her robust wealth management and private banking experience to the board," said the release.

In addition to applying her financial and leadership skills to further Cope’s mission of empowering families, "Veselik is excited to assist Cope with public relations, program development, and community education efforts," said the release.

“As a mother of a second grader in the Napa community, I understand how difficult it is to raise a child. I have every opportunity available to me, a supportive husband, and grandparents that are local, and it can still be challenging. I am excited to make an impact on local families in our community and to contribute to the board in a meaningful way.”