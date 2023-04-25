FOR THE REGISTER
A new wine lounge, Vin En Noir, by Chef Leilani Baugh, will open in downtown Napa on May 20.
Chef Leilani, who owns Roux & Vine catering and Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen in Oakland, will own Vin En Noir on Caymus Street next to the Color Theory art store on Main Street.
The grand opening with special events will be held at 1001 Caymus St., between 3:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Sat. May 20.
The event will feature wine tastings, live music, food and giveaways. Vin En Noir has collaborated with Why Knot Me Dating Service during the grand opening weekend to “take the reservations out of dating.”
Guests will have the opportunity to have a curated wine experience by chef Leilani and learn about the wines they serve, said the release.
Tickets for the grand opening are $50 to $75,
Photos: Earth Day cleanup, celebration in Napa
A bucket of trash is dumped after being collected as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Beverage cans, cigarette butts, scrap metal and other waste were collected near Pearl and Main streets in downtown Napa on Sunday during the annual Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteer Norma Sotelo collects trash near the boat launch at Napa's Kennedy Park as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers are seen collecting trash along the Napa River in Kennedy Park, one of 10 local sites targeted for beautification during Sunday's annual Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers head out to collect trash in Kennedy Park as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers Karen and Ray Graziani collect trash along the banks of the Napa River from their kayaks on Sunday morning during the annual Earth Day cleanup campaign sponsored by the Napa County Resource Conservation District.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers Zaira Miller, 10, and her father Zak collect trash along the banks of the Napa River as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
A volunteer carries a bucket of trash collected along the banks of the Napa River in Kennedy Park during Sunday's community cleanup program marking Earth Day.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers gather for instructions near the boat launch in Kennedy Park as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteer Zaira Miller, 10, searches for trash along the banks of the Napa River in Kennedy Park during Sunday's Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup campaign.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers at the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday laid out trash collected from along the Napa River onto tarpaulins at Kennedy Park. The effort, which covers 10 sites in Napa and Yountville, has culled nearly a ton of waste in past years.
Nick Otto, Register
During the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday, volunteers young and old used long-handled, claw-tipped pickers to safely remove trash at 10 locations, including Kennedy Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Soda and beer bottles make up a large proportion of the refuse removed by volunteers during Napa's annual Earth Day community cleanup effort.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteer cleanup workers in Napa used long-handled pickers to safely remove detritus at various Napa and Yountville locations Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Kennedy Park on Napa's south side was one of 10 locations targeted during Napa County's annual Earth Day cleanup campaign Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
The banks of the Napa River at Kennedy Park formed a scenic backdrop for volunteers removing trash during the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Dance House Napa Valley Peak PAC perform during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers hand out free succulents during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Kids are seen fishing with with magnets at the Friends of the Napa River booth during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson addresses an audience during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Thousands of people biked and walked to the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Pedestrians are seen walking through the Oxbow commons and along the Second Street bridge as Napa celebrates Earth Day on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
A line up of food trucks are seen during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen trying different herbs during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
A large crowd gathered for the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
The electric Tesla Model 3 was on display as a large crowd gathered for the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Dance House Napa Valley Peak PAC wait to perform during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Pedestrians are seen walking through the Oxbow commons headed toward Napa’s Earth Day celebration on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
A large crowd gathered for the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Sunday's Earth Day celebration in downtown Napa featured booths devoted to green products, services and information, along with live dance and music.
Nick Otto, Register video
