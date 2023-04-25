A new wine lounge, Vin En Noir, by Chef Leilani Baugh, will open in downtown Napa on May 20.

Chef Leilani, who owns Roux & Vine catering and Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen in Oakland, will own Vin En Noir on Caymus Street next to the Color Theory art store on Main Street.

The grand opening with special events will be held at 1001 Caymus St., between 3:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Sat. May 20.

The event will feature wine tastings, live music, food and giveaways. Vin En Noir has collaborated with Why Knot Me Dating Service during the grand opening weekend to “take the reservations out of dating.”

Guests will have the opportunity to have a curated wine experience by chef Leilani and learn about the wines they serve, said the release.

Tickets for the grand opening are $50 to $75, https://bit.ly/3Nsc0dd

