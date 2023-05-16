Visit Napa Valley, the official destination marketing organization for Napa County, announced recent staff promotions and new team members, strengthening the organization’s marketing, communications, business development, and operations teams.

Jennifer Dadesho has been promoted to director, marketing. Jennifer oversees all of Visit Napa Valley’s paid and owned marketing channels, including the Visit Napa Valley website and social media channels, as well as the organization’s paid advertising campaigns. She brings a wealth of experience to the role, marketing some of California’s iconic wine brands, and earned a B.A in mass communications and media studies from California State University, Stanislaus.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Angelique Ball has joined as director, business development operations. In this role she will oversee Visit Napa Valley’s business development team, including sales, partnership and the Napa Valley Welcome Center. Angelique has over 23 years in leadership roles at some of Napa Valley’s most legendary brands, working in wine sales and marketing, hospitality, and finance, most recently as general manager of a boutique winery and vineyard. She holds a B.S. in design from the University of California, Davis.

Alyssa O’Kelley was promoted to senior manager, executive operations. In her new role, Alyssa supports and manages the administrative, financial and operational activities for the CEO, provides operational support to the Controller, and manages reporting and analytics in support of and in collaboration with Visit Napa Valley communications, marketing and business development teams. A Napa native, Alyssa got her start in hospitality as a high school student booking limousine tours for visitors and went on to earn her B.S. in biology from Sonoma State University.

Erin First has joined as manager, communications. In her role, Erin primarily focuses on messaging, media relations and content for Visit Napa Valley. Erin has over 15 years of experience working in both agency and in-house roles, most recently running a boutique agency specializing in early stage startups. A fifth generation Californian, she holds a B.A. in English from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Michael Cuffe has joined as manager, content & social media. Michael brings his experience as a photojournalist and filmmaker to Visit Napa Valley, where he is responsible for creating and curating content for Visit Napa Valley’s social media channels. Michael studied television and film production and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

Curtis Hardwick has joined as office manager. In his role, he keeps the entire Visit Napa Valley administrative offices running smoothly. A seasoned hospitality and customer service professional, Curtis brings nearly ten years of experience to the Visit Napa Valley team.

Robert McGuigan has joined as associate manager, marketing. Robert supports the marketing team and collaborates cross-functionally to ensure consistent execution of the Visit Napa Valley brand across paid and owned marketing channels. Robert brings a breadth of experience across multiple creative, design and advertising roles, and holds a B.A. in applied computer graphics and communication design from California State University, Chico.

Makenzie Payne has joined as associate, partnerships. In her role, Makenzie ensures that Visit Napa Valley partners have everything they need to maximize their investment in the organization. A business student at Napa Valley College, Makenzie previously owned and operated a home organization company, and worked in interior design and hospitality.

Roberto Eusebio has joined as associate, guest experience. In this role, Roberto is a key team member at the Napa Valley Welcome Center, where he assists both guests and local residents in learning about everything the Napa Valley has to offer. He brings seven years of hospitality experience to this role, as well as a personal passion for cycling all over the Napa Valley. Robert earned a B.A. in organizational communication from California State University, Sacramento.

Photos: Check out Napa County's LEAST expensive home sold in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April The least expensive home sold in Napa County in April