Napa Valley biz buzz: Vista Collina gets new name at Meritage resort

The pool at the Grand Reserve at The Meritage in south Napa.

The pool at the Grand Reserve at The Meritage in south Napa. It was formerly known as Vista Collina. 

 Register file photo

Napa resort Vista Collina at The Meritage has been renamed The Grand Reserve at The Meritage.

The Grand Reserve at The Meritage, which is affiliated with the Meritage Resort & Spa, "has unveiled an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences," said a news release. 

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for the resort as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage, a name that proudly reflects the premier quality standard that the property epitomizes,” said Joe Leinacker, managing director of The Meritage Resort & Spa and Grand Reserve at The Meritage. 

The Grand Reserve at The Meritage features 145 guest rooms and 39 luxury suites. 

Info: MeritageResort.com

