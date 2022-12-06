Napa Valley biz buzz: Vista Collina gets new name at Meritage resort

Napa resort Vista Collina at The Meritage has been renamed The Grand Reserve at The Meritage.

The Grand Reserve at The Meritage, which is affiliated with the Meritage Resort & Spa, "has unveiled an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences," said a news release.

Front-line healthcare worker and fiancé win ‘dream’ Napa wedding Surprise! This frontline healthcare worker and her fiance won their 'dream' wedding at Napa's Meritage Resort.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for the resort as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage, a name that proudly reflects the premier quality standard that the property epitomizes,” said Joe Leinacker, managing director of The Meritage Resort & Spa and Grand Reserve at The Meritage.

The Grand Reserve at The Meritage features 145 guest rooms and 39 luxury suites.