Napa Valley biz buzz: Vista Collina gets new name at Meritage resort

Napa resort Vista Collina at The Meritage has been renamed The Grand Reserve at The Meritage.
The Grand Reserve at The Meritage, which is affiliated with the Meritage Resort & Spa, "has unveiled an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences," said a news release.
“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for the resort as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage, a name that proudly reflects the premier quality standard that the property epitomizes,” said Joe Leinacker, managing director of The Meritage Resort & Spa and Grand Reserve at The Meritage.
The Grand Reserve at The Meritage features 145 guest rooms and 39 luxury suites.
PHOTOS: The Meritage ice rink is open in Napa
Holiday ice skating returns to Napa
Visitors came Monday night to try out the wintertime ice skating rink at the Meritage Resort and Spa in south Napa. The hotel's skating season opened Friday and will continue the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's seasons, with the rink open daily through Jan. 8.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen enjoying the fire pits on the side of the seasonal ice skating rink at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lauren Tognetti, with Cooper, 2, on her leg, paid a visit Monday night to Christopher MacGowan-Pitman dressed as Santa Claus at the seasonal ice skating rink at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen enjoying the fire pits on the side of the seasonal ice skating rink at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Christopher MacGowan-Pitman dressed as Santa Clause watches ice skaters at the seasonal ice skating rink at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
A visitor roasts a marshmallow while sitting by one of the fire pits on the side of the seasonal ice skating rink at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen sitting one of the private dining igloos on the side of the seasonal ice skating rink at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Christopher MacGowan-Pitman dressed as Santa Claus watches ice skaters at the seasonal ice skating rink at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
