Napa's Zeppelin Comics will host a "soft" opening starting Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

The new Zeppelin Comics shop is located in a downtown Napa courtyard between Wunder Boutique + Salon, and Cadet Wine & Beer Bar. The address is 1311 First St.

Zeppelin Comics also has a store in Benicia.

The shop sells a "huge selection of graphic novels and trade paperbacks," T-shirts, gifts and more.

Napa Valley biz buzz: Zeppelin Comics to open in downtown Napa Napa Valley biz buzz: Zeppelin Comics to open shop in downtown Napa, next to Cadet bar.

Zeppelin Comics also announced that May 6 is Free Comic Book Day. "We will be giving out thousands of specially-made for the event comics for free," at both stores on May 6, said the release.

Photos: Remembering Stan Lee, 1922-2018 Stan Lee Stan Lee, Joan Lee Stan Lee, John Romita Stan Lee, Lou Ferrigno, Eric Kramer MARVEL LEE Stan Lee LEE STAN LEE Hugh Jackman, Stan Lee George W. Bush, Stan Lee Stan Lee Stan Lee, Todd MacFarlane Stan Lee Stan Lee Stan Lee, Mark Hamill Stan Lee 2013 Geekie Awards Stan Lee Stan Lee, Lou Ferrigno Stan Lee, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Ryan Reynolds, Brianna Hildebrand Stan Lee, Yoshiki Stan Lee APTOPIX Mariners Rangers Baseball Stan Lee Hand and Footprint Ceremony