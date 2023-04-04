FOR THE REGISTER
Napa's Zeppelin Comics will host a "soft" opening starting Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m., according to a news release.
The new Zeppelin Comics shop is located in a downtown Napa courtyard between Wunder Boutique + Salon, and Cadet Wine & Beer Bar. The address is 1311 First St.
Zeppelin Comics also has a store in Benicia.
The shop sells a "huge selection of graphic novels and trade paperbacks," T-shirts, gifts and more.
Zeppelin Comics also announced that May 6 is Free Comic Book Day. "We will be giving out thousands of specially-made for the event comics for free," at both stores on May 6, said the release.
Info: ZeppelinComics.com, 707-297-6126
