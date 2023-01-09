Napa Valley biz buzz: Zeppelin Comics to open in downtown Napa

Zeppelin Comics will open a store in Napa, it announced on social media.
The shop sells a "huge selection of graphic novels and trade paperbacks," t-shirts, gifts and more.
The Napa Zeppelin Comics shop will be located in the courtyard between Wunder Boutique + Salon and Cadet Wine & Beer Bar. The address is 1311 First St.
Zeppelin Comics also has a store in Benicia.
A date for the opening has not yet been announced.
Info: ZeppelinComics.com, 707-297-6126
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a massive rhino chase a Jeep full of safari riders in India, meet the Ukrainians refusing to give up their passions nearly a year into the war, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
It was an encounter that got a little too close for comfort. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Ukraine is now into its eleventh month of war and the danger to civilians is ever-present, particularly through Russian missile and drone stri…
Egypt announced Monday the recovery of a sarcophagus lid dating back nearly 2,700 years that it said had been smuggled out and put on display …
Luckily someone following the police cruiser caught it all on camera. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
NASA have released some of the best scientific images taken on the International Space Station in 2022, as it continues its scientific journey…
What would you do if you saw an elephant charging your vehicle? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
100,000 attendees from 100 countries will window shop gadgets of the future in this exhibition.
What do you do if there isn’t any snow and skiing season is in full swing? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Keepers at an Australian zoo risked life and limb as they conducted a dental procedure on a crocodile.