Napa Valley Chef Sarah Scott draws on experience to thrive during pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the shelter-in-place orders were issued, Napa Valley chef Sarah Scott said she literally saw her clients and event work disappear in real time.

Almost immediately, every event on her calendar was cancelled — including winery events and private events — and 100% of the wine and food pairing programs she worked with.

When Auction Napa Valley canceled, she realized that her business, as she had known it, was gone.

“It was shocking, really, I can’t think of a better word for it,” Scott said, who runs her own company called Sarah Scott Chef.

'“After a week or so of deer-in-the-headlights panic, I realized that I had a kitchen (and) a staff and had always wanted to do some kind of take-out business."

"Luckily, food-based businesses were considered essential, so I decided to focus on the kinds of comfort food I would want to eat at a time like this…fresh, simple, familiar, made from scratch.”

Early on, Scott realized she and her staff could safely work in their kitchen with social distancing, masks, gloves and the constant sanitization that is ongoing and ingrained in a professional kitchen, while also offering curbside pick up with hands-free payment methods.