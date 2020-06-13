Napa Valley Chef Sarah Scott draws on experience to thrive during pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the shelter-in-place orders were issued, Napa Valley chef Sarah Scott said she literally saw her clients and event work disappear in real time.
Almost immediately, every event on her calendar was cancelled — including winery events and private events — and 100% of the wine and food pairing programs she worked with.
When Auction Napa Valley canceled, she realized that her business, as she had known it, was gone.
“It was shocking, really, I can’t think of a better word for it,” Scott said, who runs her own company called Sarah Scott Chef.
'“After a week or so of deer-in-the-headlights panic, I realized that I had a kitchen (and) a staff and had always wanted to do some kind of take-out business."
"Luckily, food-based businesses were considered essential, so I decided to focus on the kinds of comfort food I would want to eat at a time like this…fresh, simple, familiar, made from scratch.”
Early on, Scott realized she and her staff could safely work in their kitchen with social distancing, masks, gloves and the constant sanitization that is ongoing and ingrained in a professional kitchen, while also offering curbside pick up with hands-free payment methods.
Sara explained, “Right off the bat, I wanted to be of service to people sheltering at home with limited options. I think my background in catering helped to quickly pivot into this new model. We are used to working in different situations all the time, adapting to changing circumstances and venues. You get used to thinking on the fly and responding to changes as they come up.”
While many wine country restaurants pivoted and began offering take-out options for customer, most were not providing more economical, family-meal options.
This is where Chef Sarah’s experience came in handy.
Scott served as executive chef at Robert Mondavi Winery for 14 years from 1993 to 2006, overseeing and developing the culinary and wine and food programs and traveling extensively as culinary ambassador for the winery.
In addition, she was responsible for the food for the summer concert series, where they were feeding 350 people a night at the VIP tables for the concerts.
“While this business is not yet at that scale, what I learned creating food for large numbers of people while keeping the quality and freshness is something I bring to this new business, creating dishes that are meant to be shared at home or that reheat well as leftovers,” she said.
Getting to word out was key, Scott said.
At first, she created a mailing list of clients, friends and colleagues and began to send out a different weekly menu on Sundays taking orders through Monday that would then be picked up at her commercial kitchen or delivered the following Thursdays and Fridays.
Each week the mailing list has grown and she now has a core group of much-appreciated regulars.
A complete meal for four typically runs between $120 and $140 and consists of snacks, a soup, two entree options (usually one vegetarian), a salad and two dessert options.
Menus are driven by what's local and fresh, and past favorites have featured entrees like Wild Forest Mushroom Lasagna, Lasagna Bolognese, Braised Sonoma Duck Legs with French Lentils and Nonna’s Chicken.
Snacks featured have included Smokey Piquillo Cheese Spread, Savory Gouda-Thyme Shortbread, Herb-Roasted Almonds or a Mediterranean Bar Mix.
“I’ve noticed that the ever changing soup is very popular as is our salad, which is always a Little Gem salad with a different dressing. For dessert, people also seem to love the Sarah’s Famous Carrot Cake, the Chocolate Olive Oil Cake and the Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Shortbread,” she added.
Chef Scott says this format seems to be working for now, but she will continue to adapt to the changing circumstances in the coming months.
Now that the county is allowing restaurants to resume dine-in, Scott believes business will remain brisk.
“I hope to continue doing this, because I have wanted to start a take home food business and this pandemic created the situation where it gave me a little nudge to take the leap,” Scott explained.
“Also, I believe people will still want to have quality options for dining at home even as things gradually open up. That need was there before the pandemic and there will continue to be a market for this service, maybe even more so moving forward. It has also been quite satisfying to provide food that is bringing comfort and pleasure to people at a time like this.”
Those interested in receiving an email alert with the weekly menu can email Chef Scott at rougescott@sbcglobal.net. Items often sell out, so Scott urges people to order earlier rather than later.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.