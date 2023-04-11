A landmark downtown Napa business, Napa Valley Coffee Roasting, has picked up and moved three blocks south on Main Street.

The city’s oldest coffee house gave up its home in a landmark 19th-century building at First and Main in late February for new digs in the Riverfront development where restaurants and fashion boutiques have dominated. The new address is 710 Main St.

Co-owner Ben Sange admitted trepidation at leaving the spot where Coffee Roasting had built a loyal following since 1985. “Changing routine is hard” for both staff and customers, he said.

“We went from dark wood and old bones to light and bright,” said Doug Dunlap, who has managed Coffee Roasting in Napa for eight years.

Sange said the move came about when Channel Properties, owner of both the Winship Building and the Riverfront, announced a year ago that it would like to “do something different” with the space at First and Main.

Channel Properties offered Coffee Roasting a prime spot at the Riverfront, facing Main and bordering the walk-through in the middle of the center. “They were really generous with us” in helping make the relocation work, Sange said.

At 10 o’clock on a recent weekday morning, the place was jammed with people taking a break from work, meeting for business or enjoying moments of leisure. The new location seats twice as many as the old one. Tall windows flood the white interior with light from two sides.

One of the late-morning customers was Alex Kuiper who works for Chevron, but gets to do his job from home several days a week. “I wanted to experience the new facility. So far it’s great,” he said. “I like the layout – open and bright.”

A table over, Lisa Ackerman, a yoga teacher, was enjoying a window seat. “It feels cozy for sure. I’ll be coming back. I like supporting local.” Her one criticism: “I wish there was food” beyond the donuts and cookies.

Jeffrey Adams, a Napa-based writer, was working on a book from his window seat. “Coffee shops are my office,” he said.

He missed the “rustic, antique feel of the old place,” but said he also liked the new site’s “healthier vibe,” although the space can get “echoey” when crowded.

The best thing about Coffee Roasting are the friendly baristas, he said. “I’ll definitely come back.”

Coffee Roasting occupies the former site of Shoppe Twelve, a women’s clothing boutique, that moved to an adjacent space. It is located across from the Los Agaves Napa restaurant and near the Big Chair that tourists use as a backdrop for Instagram photos.

Just outside Coffee Roasting’s front door, embedded in the sidewalk, is the “cha cha cha” dance diagram. It makes for good people-watching, Dunlap said.

Customers have easier parking at the new location, Sange said. Free three-hour parking is located on the ground floor of the Fifth Street garage across the street and the Riverfront has its own free underground parking, with the entrance on Fifth.

The new Coffee Roasting has its own restroom. As of early March, the décor was a work in progress. Sange said clippings from Coffee Roasting’s early years may be hung on an interior wall.

Coffee Roasting, which opened in 1985, is likely downtown Napa’s oldest family-run business, founded by Ben’s father, Leon Sange, and Denise Fox. In 1991, Sange opened a second coffee house in St. Helena that is still operating.

Coffee Roasting was celebrated for bringing coffee culture to the Napa Valley. The business roasts a dozen varieties of beans and offers more than 100 blends, Sange said. Many valley restaurants serve Coffee Roasting’s specialty blends.

And what’s going to happen to Coffee Roasting’s old location? T-Vine Winery, a stand-alone brand owned by the Napa Valley’s Regusci wine family, expects to open a tasting room there by June.

Until COVID-19 took the air out of tourism, T-Vine, which specializes in California’s “old vine wine varietals,” had a tasting room on Foothill Boulevard in Calistoga.

The winery currently operates “virtually” with the support of loyal wine club members, said Randy Kingsford, CFO for Regusci Vineyard Management and Winery.

Having a tasting room in the heart of bustling downtown Napa will introduce T-Vine’s wines to a broader audience, he said.

Info: 710 Main St. Napa, 707-224-2233, napavalleycoffee.com

