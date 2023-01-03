Napa Valley designer Raoul Blanco: Bringing 'something beautiful' into the world

When he waved goodbye to his great-grandmother as she headed off to church, Raoul Urbina (who later changed his last name to Blanco) had already made his plan. This would be his only chance.

As soon as she was out of sight, he gathered up as many fabric scraps as he could carry in his 7-year-old hands and ran to the sewing machine.

The old foot-pedal-operated Singer was strictly off-limits, but he had watched her make dresses for years, and now he wanted to make his own. By the time she returned home, however, he had broken the needle and rendered the machine useless. He guiltily braced himself for the consequences.

“I lied and said that I had no idea what had happened,” Blanco recalled. “Then she leaned toward me with a big smile and said she could replace the needle. She also said that she would teach me to sew so long as we didn’t tell my father.”

Vivid colors

In the early 1960s, Blanco said, it wasn’t acceptable for Puerto Rican men to do “women’s work” — sewing, cooking and cleaning.

“There was a real machismo thing going on at that time,” he said, “and so doing any of those things was off-limits.”

But he was undeterred. He had grown up surrounded by women who took fashion seriously, dressing up any time they went out and never leaving the house without their hair done up, meticulous makeup put on, and wearing stylish outfits that often-included hats, sunglasses and gloves.

He had come to love the vivid colors, intricate patterns and how the outfits mirrored each woman’s personality as it echoed the world around them.

“I was surrounded by magnificently dressed-up ladies,” he said. “The colors and textures they wore often reminded me of the turquoise water surrounding the island or the vibrant-red of the Puerto Rican flamboyant tree or the yellow color of some of my favorite fruits, including papayas and mamey sapote.”

One of Blanco’s first memories is of standing in his mother’s closet and pressing his nose to her dresses. Another early memory was leafing through fashion magazines with his older cousins, completely enthralled by the glamour of high fashion. These and other experiences led to Blanco’s making his first dress, one that involved a plastic bag.

“I’d often wrap my sisters in sheets and have them strut around the house like queens when no-one else was home,” he said. “But the plastic dress wasn’t a good idea because it nearly suffocated my sister when it got stuck on her head. Luckily it all turned out OK, but I never did that design again.”

As a teenager, he was handsome, artistic and with a flair for fashion, wearing bell-bottom pants and platform shoes in opposition to both his father and the fashion mores of the day. He had already made up his mind to follow his passion.

He was accepted to the Luchetti Art School, the by-invitation-only school that opened in 1906 and closed in 2021 to make way for a luxury hotel. During the time it existed, it trained some of Puerto Rico’s most influential artists and designers.

After high school, he modeled and furthered his design education by learning patternmaking, draping and advancing his sewing skills at Elia Rocha’s school. He also married, and by the age of 22, he had fathered three children.

A fashion future

“It was a crazy time,” he said. “I was designing clothes, modeling and raising a family and trying to figure things out.”

In the early 1980s the world was changing, and Blanco was changing, too. For years he had gone back and forth, trying to figure out what his career path might be.

Should he focus on becoming a visual artist (he was good at painting and sketching) or maybe stick with modeling (the money was good) or commit to pursuing his childhood dream of becoming a designer? He was also questioning his sexuality.

"People have asked me if I knew that I was gay when I was growing up,” he said. “The honest answer is no. But then when it was clear, it was really clear, even though I would always be very close to my family. My career path was clear, too. Fashion was my future.”

Now ready to commit to his calling, the promising designer moved to New York in his early 20s and worked with Lillie Rubin, Betty Bass and Liz Claiborne, among other top designers. He continued to refine his skills and gain experience in the competitive world of design. To make extra income he found coaching models was both lucrative and rewarding.

“Being a model was a profession then, and so I had learned everything from how to walk the runway to how to eat at a formal dinner,” he said. “On the runway, it was critical to show grace, charm and poise. Models were the first salesperson of any new design, so if the piece didn’t sell, that would be a problem not only for the designer but also the model.”

From New York, Blanco spent time working in Hong Kong, San Francisco and the Napa Valley. It was the early 1990s, and beyond working with various design firms, he was also gaining traction with private clients who looked to have custom-made clothes designed for special occasions.

Auction Napa Valley

“The first time I visited the Napa Valley, I fell in love with this place,” he said. “I loved the closeness of nature but also the sophistication and glamor that might be found at events like the Auction Napa Valley and other such galas.”

At that time, the Napa Valley’s wine auction was one of the country’s premier events, attended by the rich and famous, akin to something like the Academy Awards in Hollywood. The wine country event had become a spectacle where patrons could walk down a red carpet to show off a dress created by some of the world’s most innovated designers.

Blanco was so enamored with the valley that in 1997 he opened a shop in St. Helena. The endeavor was successful, but he was coming to realize that his interests were more aligned with creating customized designs for specific people rather than designs to be sold more generally.

“When I see someone, I picture a particular outfit” he said. “And that’s what really excites me, much more than creating for someone I might never meet.”

In the early 2000s, an opportunity to expand his business lured Blanco away from the valley to New Orleans. For the next two decades his custom-designed outfits were seen throughout “The Big Easy,” where he made items for the likes of billionaire Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints football team.

In 2018 everything in Blanco’s life came to a halt. He had felt ill for a couple days, and a friend suggested he go to the hospital. Once he was there, the doctors diagnosed a massive heart attack and rushed him into emergency surgery. The procedure left him incapacitated for months. Then just when he was getting back on his feet, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

It was a challenging moment to be sure. Not only had Blanco’s own world changed, but the entire world changed, too. Most people were stuck at home and content wearing sweatpants and T-shirts, with no need for high-design fashions. Accompanied by his Shih Tzu, Coco, Blanco pondered his next move.

A Napa Valley guy

Perusing an online relationship app, Zoosk, he came across a profile of “Napa Valley Guy” that caught his eye. Curious, Blanco sent the profile a happy-face emoji and thought little more about it. Fast-forward to today, when he and Napa Valley Guy (Ted von Pohle), married on Aug. 27, now live in Calistoga with their two dogs.

Von Pohle, the founder and artistic director at Bel Canto Napa Valley, also gives private voice lessons and functions as the music director at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. Inspired by his husband, he is finding another of his creative voices by making custom jewelry to go along with Blanco’s designs.

“It is a very happy time for us,” Blanco said. “It reminds me of what my good friend Gayle Benson told me after my heart attack. She said, ‘when times are most difficult, surround yourself with good people and continue to bring something positive and beautiful into this world and things will get better.’ I believe that. I really believe that.”

Blanco’s creations can be viewed on his website, raoulblancocouture.com, and at numerous wine country events.

