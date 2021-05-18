Napa Valley Distillery pivots back to "real" business: spirits

At their location at 2485 Stockton St., which opened in 2016, guests can taste from among all 40 labels. “We also have tours, so you can see how it’s made.”

The 30 to 40-minute tour and tasting includes a one-quarter ounce taste of six spirits in their Grand Tasting Salon.

“It’s a full taste, touch, and smell experience, the three senses a distiller uses and the three senses we all use when we eat or drink.”

After the tour, guests can go to the Hollywood room which “has a Hollywood/Tiki bar vibe.”

Guests can purchase from among thirty cocktails on the menu, everything from traditional to those created by Hartunian and his staff. They can also enjoy flatbread pizzas, hot dogs and salsa.

Hartunian’s foray into spirits began years ago at an every-Thursday-night poker game he enjoyed with friends in the Italian restaurant one of them owned.

It was as much about eating good food, drinking wine, and enjoying each others’ company as it was about playing cards.

One night, the restaurateur treated them to a glass of Limoncello he really liked. Hartunian tasted it, and said, “I can do better than this.”