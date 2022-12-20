Napa Valley Health Insurance Guys: More about Medicare enrollment, and when you can make changes

Dear Kyle, Tom and Alan:

I understand the open Medicare enrollment period ended Dec. 7 and there won’t be any more changes until next year.

I didn’t do anything with my supplement, Plan G, or with my drug plan, but what about my kids?

Also, is there an open enrollment for medigap plans?

Julie

Kyle: OK, Julie, the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) that just ended was only for prescription drug plans (PDPs) and Medicare Advantage plans either without a drug component (MA) or with (MAPD). From 10/15 through 12/7 you could sign up or change any of those.

Now…for something really different, the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA OEP), begins Jan. 1 and goes through March 31. Specifically, this is in case you signed up for a Medicare Advantage plan but you hate it already!

Tom: Well now, you don’t truly have to hate it. It could be that your doctor, hospital, specialist, etc., might not be contracted with this particular plan. Or you might be dissatisfied with the Rx part of the plan. For example, Humana came out with a zero premium MAPD plan, but the only nearby hospitals are St. Helena and Marin General.

Anyway, during the MA OEP you can switch to a different MAPD, drop your existing one and go back to Original Medicare and enroll in a stand-alone PDP plan (or don’t)

Al: Not that there’s anything wrong with those two fine hospitals! It’s just that if you’ve spent most of your life going to Queen of the Valley, you want it to be in your plan’s network.

Going back to Julie’s original questions:

1. People under 65 can go through Covered California or directly through the carriers from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15

2. There is not an annual open enrollment period for Medicare Supplement plans.

Kyle: Since Julie is already on a supplement, what is guaranteed is that each year during her birth month she can change laterally from one company’s plan to the same plan with a different company.

Turning 65 is the most common way people enroll in a Medicare Supplement. Once signed up for Medicare A & B, enrollment in a supplement is guaranteed for the next six months.

After the guaranteed period you can still apply but you have to answer all the medical questions and they might decline.

Al: Four paragraphs without an acronym, so here’s here’s a curveball: Special Enrollment Period (SEP). The SEP is a vehicle to go around all the restrictions on the health and drug plans.

To wit: Covered California has extended the open enrollment period for many months over the last few years due to an SEP for wildfires and the pandemic.

For MAPD and PDP plans there is always an SEP if you move out of the service area or if the plans discontinue their offerings.

I got an email from SCAN, a local MAPD, saying there is a FEMA SEP, so you can sign up for SCAN even though the AEP is over for this year.

