Napa Valley Health Insurance Guys: The latest on open enrollment for Medicare in Napa

Dear Tom, Kyle and Alan:

I have been inundated with mail and TV ads about Medicare plans.

Joe Namath and JJ Walker are making me feel like I’m really missing out. What’s the scoop?

Chet

Kyle: What they are talking about is Medicare Part C. These are also called Advantage Plans, and yes, there are a lot of them!

Al: Our best-known local plan is Kaiser Senior Advantage. We can’t sell Kaiser senior plans, so we don’t have the most up-to-date info. A friend of ours, age 74, says he pays $79 per month for his Kaiser plan.

Tom: For years, the only Advantage Plans we had in Napa County were Kaiser and SCAN. For 2023 we have about five more companies offering plans in Napa.

Here goes:

SCAN has four plans: Classic, Compass, Balance and Heart First. The monthly premium ranges from $28 to $47. Scan is available in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Kyle: Western Health Advantage, WHA, offers two plans in Napa, Marin, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. The MyCare plan is zero premium; MyCare Plus is $99.

The Humana Gold Plus plan is offered in Napa and Marin with zero premium.

Al: Anthem Blue Cross is offering the Anthem MediBlue Access PPO in 23 California counties including Napa, SF, Solano, Sonoma and Contra Costa. The premium is $30 per month.

The PPO part of the title is very important because Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) almost always has a broader offering of providers than an HMO (Health Maintenance Organization).

Our Anthem rep tells me that this plan is part of Anthem’s “commercial” network which is available in 46 states. So, she says, the plan is not contracting with medical groups (think Providence or Meritage), but with individual doctors and hospitals all over the place.

Tom: United Healthcare also has an advantage plan PPO for eight local counties — in fact, two of them. The Medicare Advantage Choice Plan 1 is available in eight nearby counties for $45 per month. The Choice Plan 2, ditto, for zero premium.

UHC also has Medicare Advantage Focus (HMO-POS) for Napa and Sonoma counties at $49 per month. Point of Service (POS) usually means coverage out of the network, but the benefit description is as limited as most HMOs.

Finally, United Healthcare has a “dual” plan (member is on both Medicare and Medi-Cal) with a premium from zero to $27 depending on financial situation. I counted 26 counties in California where this plan is available.

Kyle: One of the big “advantages” of these plans is that they include a drug plan that meets the requirements of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In addition, many include dental and vision benefits.

One of the difficulties with MAPDs (Medicare Advantage Prescription Drugs) is finding a doctor willing to be contracted with the insurance company as Primary Care Physician (PCP) and is accepting new patients.

We can take you through the provider search tool and help go through the many details of these plans.

Happy open enrollment!