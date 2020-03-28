Napa Valley hotels report further drops in revenue, occupancy

Nationwide, the U.S. hotel industry reported significant year-over-year declines in the three key performance metrics during the week of March 15-21, according to STR.

In comparison with the week of March 17-23, 2019, the industry recorded the following:

• Occupancy: down 56.4% to 30.3%

• Average daily rate (ADR): down 30.2% to $93.41

• Revenue per available room (RevPAR): down 69.5% to $28.32

“RevPAR decreases are at unprecedented levels—worse than those seen during 9/11 and the financial crisis,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior VP of lodging insights.

“Seven of 10 rooms were empty around the country. That average is staggering on its own, but it’s tougher to process when you consider that occupancy will likely fall further. With most events cancelled around the nation, group occupancy was down to one percent with a year-over-year RevPAR decline of 96.6%. The industry is no doubt facing a situation that will take a concerted effort by brands, owners and the government to overcome.”

San Francisco/San Mateo, recorded the worst declines in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (-80.7% to 16.6%), ADR (-44.7% to $151.25) and RevPAR (-89.3% to $25.08).

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.