Napa Valley news: American Canyon Bike Shop makes debut

Last month, on Oct. 22 to be exact, Steve and Julia Salvador opened the doors of the American Canyon Bike Shop at its new space on Klamath Court, in an industrial neighborhood in the south Napa County city.

Attending the grand opening was an enthusiastic crowd of neighbors and friends, avid cyclists, and local VIPs including community leaders and one very special guest; the couple’s 1-year-old, Steven.

This is American Canyon’s only bike shop, and many in the community welcome the family-owned business with open arms and perhaps some relief.

The story of the bike shop cannot be told without sharing the story of the founders and owners, Julia and Steve Salvador, a young couple who poured their shared passion for cycling into a retail shop with the aim of providing a much-needed service to the community of American Canyon.

The shop offers bike repairs, handled by Steve, and bike fittings, by Julia, a physical therapist certified in BikeFit.

Both the shop and Baby Steven are the products of this couple’s love story, which could be destined for a Hallmark romantic comedy. Steve and Julia first met at the Benicia Bicycle Club in 2015.

Steve, originally from the Philippines, is an emergency room technician and a long-time cyclist, who enjoys repairing bikes as well as riding them.

It has long been his dream to open his own bike repair shop. Julia is a physical therapist, who in 2015 had just arrived in California after getting her degree in Michigan.

She was relatively new to the sport of cycling but already had set big goals for herself, including finishing the Death Race, an annual 129-mile race over five of California’s mountain passes. The couple’s shared passion for cycling and physically challenging rides quickly turned into a passion for each other.

After getting married in 2019, they moved to American Canyon, a city they both loved and felt at home in, and launched their bike repair and bike fit business from their garage.

While searching for a retail location, the couple set up a booth at the annual “Meet Me in the Streets Event” in 2020, where they unfurled the American Canyon Bike Shop banner for the first time to promote their business and gauge community interest.

“A lot of people were excited and were coming up to us and saying, ‘American Canyon has a bike shop?’”

At this event, the couple finally had some good luck when someone from the American Canyon Collision Center dropped by the booth and offered to rent them a small space.

Although the location isn’t on a main street with high visibility, the rent was affordable, and they finally had found a home for the shop.

“Our goal is to keep costs down. We want cycling to be accessible.” To that end, the shop is small — only 600 square feet — and does not have space for a lot of inventory.

Instead of selling new bikes, the focus is on service. Julia and Steve prefer that people safely ride the bikes they already own — through good maintenance and proper fitting.

Steve offers annual bike tune-ups ($75 to $100) and breaks and gear repairs.

Julia takes on the in-house bike fits and pre-fits. Her background allows her to apply a physical therapist’s eye to the fitting, taking into account anatomy and body mechanics, with the goal of improved cycling performance.

“Most bike fitters are not PTs, and most PTs don’t do bike fits, so it’s a nice combination,” she said.

A bike fit is complex and costs $200 (she offers women a $10 “women power” discount). A cyclist makes an appointment to bring in their bike for the two-hour fit.

Julia puts the bike and rider on “a trainer” and measures their position, making minute adjustments until their bike fits them perfectly. This helps reduce injury, pain or discomfort and maximize performance based on the goals of the rider. Julia will also travel to provide fittings for Peloton riders for $60.

Additionally, “if someone is looking for a new bike, I can help them identify the right size and style of bicycle. That is called a pre-bike fit.”

The Salvadors are committed to bringing cycling to all and contributing to a thriving American Canyon.

“We patch the flat tires of kids’ bikes for free, and we will even go to the local schools to repair students’ emergency flat tires. They just need to give us a call."

The couple wants to make their shop a hub for community activities — centered on a love for cycling and their city. They invite cyclists to a monthly "neighbor’s ride" that begins at the shop and is open to all riders, exploring the bike paths of the wetlands or around town.

It is an easy-paced 5 to 7 mile guided ride around American Canyon with baby Steven in the trailer leading the way.

The American Canyon Bike Shop is located at 115 Klamath Court. They are open Saturday to Wednesday or by appointment. Info, 707-334-8122; americancanyonbikeshop.com.