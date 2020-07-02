Napa Valley prioritizes safety and staycations as it reopens to visitors

Editor’s note: This is one of an occasional column by Visit Napa Valley.
It was a collective celebration for our tourism industry upon receiving news that Napa Valley could reopen for non-essential travel— allowing the road to recovery for our communities to finally begin.
As we embark on the process of reopening and welcoming our Napa Valley neighbors to enjoy staycations, your health and welfare are our top priority. Without a healthy community, we cannot maintain a safe and healthy reopening.
Over the past few months, tourism leaders have worked closely with Napa Valley Public Health and the county Board of Supervisors to redefine cleaning and hygiene standards across the industry.
Our hotels, restaurants, wineries and other industry partners are committed to practice the highest safety guidelines. They are going above and beyond the mandated requirements in order to protect the safety of everyone they work with and everyone they serve— which includes our community and the 16,000 employees who, in a typical year, depend on tourism for their livelihood.
Wineries and restaurants have implemented reservation-only tasting experiences, altered table layouts and expanded outdoor seating. What hasn’t changed is the commitment to creating highly memorable experiences that make Napa Valley arguably the world’s premier wine country destination.
Charles Krug, for instance, has added new outdoor cabanas that are naturally distanced from each other to create a more private experience.
“The new health standards have actually translated into a heightened experience for our guests,” said Krug President Judd Wallenbrock.
“Our tasting room is not much different. There will just be fewer people, which ultimately gives our guests a more curated experience.”
St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery has also altered its outdoor spaces. The traditional French-style courtyard now features new outdoor seating for guests and a private arbor area for club members.
Our hotels are rearranging lobby furniture for social distancing, giving extra attention to high-touch surfaces and retooling guest experiences to minimize risk. Others are utilizing spacious grounds and new protocols to minimize unnecessary contact.
“We have eight acres surrounded by redwood trees, plus rooms that open to the outdoors and are also outfitted with dedicated air-conditioning units,” said Steve Gaebe, director of sales and marketing at Harvest Inn, where curb-side check-in is also being offered.
With a high-tech touch, Westin Verasa General Manager Don Shindle adds, “we’re using electrostatic sprayers throughout the hotel, and check-in, room access and room service may all be accessed through mobile apps.”
Visit Napa Valley supports the increased focus on safety and health standards with a marketing strategy focusing on staycations for locals and visitors from nearby drive markets.
Travel industry data shows pent-up demand for travel, with visitors looking to stay closer to home and focus on places easily accessible by car.
As visitors return to Napa Valley, what will be undeniably evident is a commitment from all of our tourism partners to pivot, reinvent and work together to ensure Napa Valley continues to be the premier destination it has always been.
This “Spirit of Napa Valley” is what gives us optimism for the future and propels us through these challenging times— safely.
Linsey Gallagher is the President and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, the official destination management organization for Napa County. Visit NapaValleySpirit.com to learn more about opportunities to play tourist in your own backyard.
