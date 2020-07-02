Napa Valley prioritizes safety and staycations as it reopens to visitors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: This is one of an occasional column by Visit Napa Valley.

It was a collective celebration for our tourism industry upon receiving news that Napa Valley could reopen for non-essential travel— allowing the road to recovery for our communities to finally begin.

As we embark on the process of reopening and welcoming our Napa Valley neighbors to enjoy staycations, your health and welfare are our top priority. Without a healthy community, we cannot maintain a safe and healthy reopening.

Over the past few months, tourism leaders have worked closely with Napa Valley Public Health and the county Board of Supervisors to redefine cleaning and hygiene standards across the industry.

Our hotels, restaurants, wineries and other industry partners are committed to practice the highest safety guidelines. They are going above and beyond the mandated requirements in order to protect the safety of everyone they work with and everyone they serve— which includes our community and the 16,000 employees who, in a typical year, depend on tourism for their livelihood.