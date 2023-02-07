Over the last few decades, as new wineries and tasting rooms appear (seemingly overnight), and older wineries are re-branded, Napa Valley has emerged as a focal point for wine country design.

“It looks very Napa” is a recurring refrain, though it’s not often defined. While the godfather of this “Napa Style” is widely considered to be the renowned architect Howard Backen, over the years, other young local designers have contributed and are adding their personal touches to the Napa Valley aesthetic.

One of these designers is Richard Von Saal, who under the moniker VonSaal Design Build, has been creating unique spaces for private clients in the valley since the early 2000s.

Among other accolades, he was selected in January as one of “Napa Valley’s Most Intriguing; 2022” by the publication, Napa Valley Life. Now, this local designer brings his self-described “retro-futurist modernist” style to VonSaal Adjunkt, his first retail store, in the First Street Napa complex.

Part antique shop, part art gallery, and part home goods store, Adjunkt is an entire experience on its own.

In his own words, Adjunkt will be “supportive retail to the VonSaal World…there will be furniture lines for projects we have designed. You can purchase chairs and a table from the Prisoner line of furniture. Adjunkt will sell VonSaal bedding, sheets, and pillow lines. It is also an experiential place - there will be a hat maker, and a bespoke fashion area, where you can get measured and choose a fabric and your design from vintage Vogue sewing patterns going back to the 20s”.

Walking into the store is like strolling through VonSaal’s life work. There are antiques and collectibles he has hunted for over the decades on numerous trips to estate sales and second-hand stores (including a sizable collection of vintage Playboy magazines), there are branded areas to support his design projects across the Valley, and in between there is original art by both Von Saal and curated artists, he knows personally.

There will even be a “cooperative canvas” set up for visitors (both artists and amateurs) to take up a paintbrush and literally add their mark. Understandably, with such an eclectic range of merchandise, there is a price point for every wallet, said the entrepreneur.

Before he became a designer, Von Saal said he had been bouncing around jobs in the valley, without much of a life plan but always creating beautiful spaces wherever he found himself.

He worked on repairing boats for a while, dabbled with an olive oil company, and then to deal with a health crisis, Von Saal opened two juice bars, creating inviting and healing spaces.

It was in the juice bar one day, that a client and friend changed his life. The friend told him “you heal people with your spaces” and gave him a book called "Home for the Soul; A Guide for Dwelling with Spirit and Imagination."

Von Saal said, “I will never forget the moment…I opened the book and the first page it fell open to was this quote ‘Place is more important than strength.' When I saw that, something just clicked and I understood ‘this is why I do what I do’. It was an awakening or something.” Two weeks later he shut down the juice bars, and “I declared I would be an artist”.”

He started with small projects while working as a hairstylist at the Arrangement in Napa to pay the bills.

“I met my first client at the hair salon — the job was perfect for the cash and for meeting clients.”

He began with furniture pieces (tables, chandeliers) and small interior design projects (a rec room and wine cellar for a couple’s Napa estate).

Over time, the projects grew larger, the hours at the hair salon fewer, and eventually Von Saal was building wine caves for Baccus and Bella Wines, tasting rooms (Jam Cellars and Covert Estate among others), and his largest most visible and arguably most significant project, the Prisoner Wine Company. Von Saal’s designs are all over the valley and beyond, including on social media. His iconic Bottlerock guitar sculpture has been featured in thousands of music lovers’ Instagram posts since the music festival’s inception in 2013.

Interestingly, Von Saal is self-taught. He never went to architecture or design school.

When he was asked by a client if he would design and build doors for a wine cave, he replied “You bet! What do you have in mind?”, having never built a door in his life.

When he took on the project to create a line of mixed metals furniture for Cade Winery’s tasting room, he had never held a welding gun. Von Saal grew up under the tutelage of his stepdad, a landlord and carpenter, whom he credits for his work ethic and his ability to work with all materials.

“I can build anything” said Von Saal and he is not deterred by small challenges, like not having a specific skill set. If he can imagine it, he believes he can figure it out, the artist said.

Adjunkt is another dream come true for Von Saal.

“I always wanted to get into retail.” Although with big plans for tastings, music series, and branded events, Adjunkt is arguably much more than simply a retail store.

An official grand opening is planned for April, but in the meantime, visitors and the curious are invited to stop by during regular business hours, lounge on a vintage leather sofa, flip through some old magazines, and soak in the Von Saal world.

Info: 1300 1st St., Suite 262, Napa, vonsaal.com.