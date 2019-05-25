In recognition of National Travel and Tourism Week (May 5 - 11), proclamations were made by the mayors and city councils of American Canyon, Napa Yountville and Calistoga and presented to members of the tourism industry.
St. Helena's proclamation presentation will take place at a future date.
During National Travel and Tourism Week, travel and tourism professionals across the valley united to celebrate the value travel holds for the economy, businesses and personal well-being, said a news release from Visit Napa Valley.
To support “Tourism Gives Back,” more than 150 volunteers, including Visit Napa Valley team members and area lodging and hospitality professionals, worked on Vine Trail cleanup on May 7 and helped staff the annual NCBC Bike to work/school event on May 9.