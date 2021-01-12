Napa Valley tourism industry's 2021 resolutions

Editor’s note: This is one of an occasional column by Visit Napa Valley. At Visit Napa Valley, we’re welcoming 2021 with optimism. The pandemic will continue to shape our industry—from how and where people travel to the kinds of experiences that they’ll be able to enjoy.

But despite these unknowns and in the spirit of new beginnings and silver linings, we’re sharing our resolutions for the new year. Inspired by the lessons of 2020, these resolutions are all important to the Napa Valley’s economic recovery in 2021.

Embrace the world-class gems in our own backyards

Staying close to home in 2020 gave us all a chance to discover more of what we love about our hometowns. However, we don’t need a pandemic to play tourist here in the valley.

I’ve enjoyed outings to an American Canyon honey farm and cycled the Vine Trail with my family. For inspiration on what’s new and where to go throughout the year, drop by our newly relocated Napa Valley Welcome Center on 1st Street in the heart of downtown Napa. Locals can take advantage of our concierge staff’s expert knowledge (all complimentary) and discover great local crafts at the mercantile.

Continue innovating new and more sustainable solutions