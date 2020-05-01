Napa Valley's hospitality spirit continues to thrive, despite absence of visitors

A few months ago, I planned this column to celebrate the record year Napa Valley tourism enjoyed and the benefits the tourism industry provides to our community.

That includes the livelihood of nearly 16,000 neighbors and colleagues; revenues for our restaurants, wine tasting rooms and merchants; and tax dollars for our local governments to keep the valley safe, beautiful and culturally enriched.

However, as we enter Napa Valley’s tourism peak season, our more than 125 hotels, 400 wineries and 150 restaurants are nearly empty, due to the impacts of COVID-19.

While much attention has rightly been dedicated to the financial and health hardships our businesses and residents face, I want to draw attention to our industry’s inspirational acts and innovations and how they’re helping our community, while continuing to serve loyal customers and keeping people employed.

For instance, Napa Valley Distillery created hand sanitizer for emergency personnel and the community free of charge. La Toque at the Westin Verasa is providing meals created from donated food for the South Napa Homeless Shelter. Tra Vigne Pizzeria is “Paying it Forward” by donating pizzas with purchase to places such as Adventist Health. The Inn on Randolph is donating 10 percent of every stay from August through December 2020 to Napa Valley Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund. Plus, dozens of wineries are offering discounts and virtual “wine at home” experiences.

Compline Wine Bar and Restaurant has regularly been providing healthy meals to Queen of the Valley healthcare workers.

“Taking care of people comes naturally when you work in the hospitality industry,” said owner Matt Stamp.

Residents too are doing their part and showing caring and community spirit by supporting these local businesses. They’re ordering take-out, purchasing gift cards and donating to relief funds that support our businesses and help our community.

As we plan for the valley’s gradual re-opening, locals will be essential to our recovery. While it may take a while before we’re able to venture to other destinations, residents will be able to quench their wanderlust right here in Napa Valley by exploring wineries and tasting rooms; patronizing restaurants; indulging in a spa experience; and, enjoying a staycation at one of our remarkable hotels.

As our national trade group, US Travel, put it so eloquently, “The spirit of travel isn’t only found in far-off places. When residents embrace the spirit of travel by supporting local businesses and helping their neighbors, they are also playing a key role in rebuilding their community—and America.”

Visit Napa Valley will continue to be a valued resource, providing inspiration and recommendations for how to be a visitor in your own backyard. I encourage you to drop into our Welcome Center at 600 Main St. once it reopens and meet one of our knowledgeable ambassadors who can help plan your ideal itinerary.

In the meantime, we look forward to raising a glass of Napa Valley wine with you in person soon.

Linsey Gallagher is the president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, the official destination management organization for Napa County.

