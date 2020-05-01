Napa Valley's hospitality spirit continues to thrive, despite absence of visitors

Compline Wine Bar and Restaurant has regularly been providing healthy meals to Queen of the Valley healthcare workers.

“Taking care of people comes naturally when you work in the hospitality industry,” said owner Matt Stamp.

Residents too are doing their part and showing caring and community spirit by supporting these local businesses. They’re ordering take-out, purchasing gift cards and donating to relief funds that support our businesses and help our community.

As we plan for the valley’s gradual re-opening, locals will be essential to our recovery. While it may take a while before we’re able to venture to other destinations, residents will be able to quench their wanderlust right here in Napa Valley by exploring wineries and tasting rooms; patronizing restaurants; indulging in a spa experience; and, enjoying a staycation at one of our remarkable hotels.

As our national trade group, US Travel, put it so eloquently, “The spirit of travel isn’t only found in far-off places. When residents embrace the spirit of travel by supporting local businesses and helping their neighbors, they are also playing a key role in rebuilding their community—and America.”