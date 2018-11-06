About three years ago, Dr. David Carroll started up what he thought would be a quiet veterinary hospital as a semi-retirement project.
He didn’t expect Napa River Pet Hospital to take off like it did.
“I thought it was going to be this little sleepy clinic, and I was going to go down (to work) a couple times a week,” he said.
Instead, the hospital grew to where he and his staff could no longer handle the volume of patients.
“It literally became overwhelming,” he said. “We were to the point where we were double booking and outgrowing the facility.”
Now, instead of phasing out of full-time work like he originally planned, he’s opening up a second clinic, called Napa West Pet Hospital.
This sister practice is on the other side of Lincoln Avenue, at West Pueblo and Solano avenues, so people on both sides of town have a convenient place to take their pets.
Carroll will have two full-time doctors at the new hospital, and he will go back and forth to both locations, he said.
He designed the layout of the hospital himself, a project he embarked on about a year ago. He has taken ideas from other hospitals he’s worked at or visited over the years, he said.
Napa West is a 2,000 squarefoot hospital with three exam rooms, X-ray, a surgical suite, a pharmacy and a laboratory. It offers all of the same services as Napa River, including ultrasound, digital X-ray, urinary analysis, a dental suite, soft tissue surgeries, boarding and other care for pets.
Its doors opened in September, and it is already booked out with appointments, Carroll said.
Veterinary staff there treat dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, rodents, rabbits and other common pets.
The two clinics share the same database, so clients can visit either.
Carroll continues to focus on individualized personal pet care, with 30 minute appointments instead of the traditional 15 minutes, he said.
The San Francisco native first grew interested in veterinary medicine when he started cleaning kennels at his father’s pet hospital at the age of 11.
He attended UC Davis and graduated with a degree in zoology. He stayed there to complete veterinary school.
Carroll’s internship was at West Los Angeles Veterinary Medical Group, and he completed a residency at Crocker Animal Hospital in San Jose.
Carroll ultimately opened his own practice in Watsonville, called East Lake Animal Clinic. That hospital remains open, and he still visits it a couple days a week.
After 40 years of practice, Carroll said he is more focused on providing high-quality service than revenue.
“I’m not interested in high volume, and I’m not interested in whirlwind of clients,” he said. “It’s much more fun if you can spend half hour and sit back and talk with people and get to know them and get to know their pets.”
He also leaves a few blocks of time open each day for same-day appointments, so pet owners have a place to go in urgent situations.
Carroll hired Dr. Sandra Lester as the primary doctor at Napa West. He also hired a nurse with 10 years experience and a background in emergency medicine.
All told, he will double the size of his staff with the second clinic.
“We have some people with great experience and great customer service,” he said.
Lester is originally from California and attended UC Davis, where she earned her undergraduate degree. She moved to Minnesota 10 years ago to complete her doctorate and worked at several hospitals since then. Most recently, she was a veterinarian at Rum River Veterinary Clinic .
When she decided to move to Napa, she found that Napa River Pet Hospital has a strong reputation in the area, so she reached out to Carroll and found out he was hiring, she said.
Though she serves all kinds of animals with a broad spectrum of care, she loves dentistry and has a lot of backyard chickens as patients, Lester said.
She’s always wanted to be a veterinarian and loves helping people and their animals.
“People just seem like they are at their best when they are with their pets,” she said. “They take such pride in the bond that they have.”
Lester herself has a dog and a cat, both that were former patients.
Carroll said he is excited to have Lester on board, especially considering that there is a shortage of veterinarians in California.
Though his semi-retirement plans didn’t pan out, he feels like he is in the right place.
His work isn’t done, and he still enjoys it, he said.
“The most gratifying thing is making the pets better,” he said “It’s really just the heart of medicine — to go through the challenge of making a diagnosis and affecting a cure. That is the most gratifying thing: When you see them come back and they’ve recovered.”
