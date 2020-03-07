Napa wine marketing agency listed in Inc. Magazine’s “Hyper Growth” list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

WineGlass Marketing was the only firm mentioned associated with the wine industry, said the news release.

The marketing agency started in 2012 with one employee and three clients, but now employs 18 people and supports half a dozen subcontractors to service 50-60 clients a month.

WineGlass Marketing “is focused on wineries and wine-industry clients almost entirely in the North Bay, so the inclusion of a wine industry company in the Inc. 5000 Series California list is a refreshing contrast to the recent waterfall of news stories about tourist traffic falling off and a wine surplus driving down prices,” said the release.

There were five North Bay companies on the top 250 list: Two in Marin, two in Sonoma and WineGlass Marketing in Napa.

WineGlass Marketing faced tough competition for this achievement as the advertising and marketing category was not only the biggest revenue generating industry tracked in Inc.’s report, with a net growth of $1.1B, but also had the most on the list with 39 companies.

The next most crowded industry was software with 33 and then healthcare companies with 22.

Most companies on the list were located within Los Angeles (116) with the next populous area listing 60 companies in San Francisco.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0