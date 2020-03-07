Napa wine marketing agency listed in Inc. Magazine’s “Hyper Growth” list

WineGlass Marketing was called out as the only Napa company listed as one of the top 250 – a hyper growth company – in the Inc. 5000 Series: California’s Top Companies, said a news release.
The list, published on February 19, ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the state and represents cities from San Diego to Sacramento.
WineGlass Marketing is a full-service direct marketing agency for the wine, beer and spirits industry. It’s offices are located at 531 Jefferson St.
The industries on the Inc. list are diverse and range from healthcare to construction, but Inc. reports their combined total revenues grew a collective $5.5 billion between 2016 and 2018, adding 26,000 jobs to California payrolls in the process.
“We are extremely proud about our growth because it is a direct correlation to the commitment of our clients and employees,” Susan DeMatei, WineGlass Marketing’s president and founder, said.
“Growth can only be achieved if the foundation is solid so you can build upon it. We’ve been blessed with dynamic and intelligent clients that have trusted us for years, and a talented and high-performing team who display a continual drive to provide excellent support to those clients.”
You have free articles remaining.
WineGlass Marketing was the only firm mentioned associated with the wine industry, said the news release.
The marketing agency started in 2012 with one employee and three clients, but now employs 18 people and supports half a dozen subcontractors to service 50-60 clients a month.
WineGlass Marketing “is focused on wineries and wine-industry clients almost entirely in the North Bay, so the inclusion of a wine industry company in the Inc. 5000 Series California list is a refreshing contrast to the recent waterfall of news stories about tourist traffic falling off and a wine surplus driving down prices,” said the release.
There were five North Bay companies on the top 250 list: Two in Marin, two in Sonoma and WineGlass Marketing in Napa.
WineGlass Marketing faced tough competition for this achievement as the advertising and marketing category was not only the biggest revenue generating industry tracked in Inc.’s report, with a net growth of $1.1B, but also had the most on the list with 39 companies.
The next most crowded industry was software with 33 and then healthcare companies with 22.
Most companies on the list were located within Los Angeles (116) with the next populous area listing 60 companies in San Francisco.
Info: 707-927-3334, wineglassmarketing.com, inc.com/inc5000-series-california-2020.html