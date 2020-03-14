Napa Winery Inn sold

The Napa Winery Inn, a 59-room hotel located in North Napa, has been sold for $12.9 million.
Rick Swig, one of the owners of the hotel, said that the time was right to sell.
“We had planned to hold it for five to seven years and we ended up owning it for almost eight,” said Swig.
“In the cycle of a hotel there is a point where you have to recommit capital for a longer term and it was our choice not to do that,” said Swig.
At first the hotel operated as Quality Inn. Later, it operated as Ascend Hotel brand inn. As of 2017, it was an independent hotel.
The buyer is Pacifica Companies of San Diego. A representative could not be immediately reached to comment on the purchase.
Pacifica Companies owns and operates more than 40 hotel and resort assets in five states across the United States.
It partners with brands like Marriott International, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Wyndham International, and Hilton Hotels and Resorts, said a news release.
The closest other Pacific Companies hotel is the Courtyard by Marriott in Santa Rosa.
In an area where the average hotel room rate (in 2019) was $337.22 per night, the Napa Winery Inn currently offers rates from starting at $156 a night, according to its website.
At that time, it was known as the John Muir Inn.
Swig and partners renovated, rebranded and renamed the property as the Napa Winery Inn.
In a 2012 interview, Swig said he bought the hotel because “it was available for a reasonable price. It’s a hotel that was underperforming compared to the rest of the market.”
At that time, average occupancy at Napa County hotels was hovering at about 70 percent, Swig said, but average occupancy at the John Muir Inn was 35 percent.
The group invested more than $1 million in the property, adding new carpet, artwork, draperies, paint, landscaping, flat-screen television monitors and wireless technology.
The sale doesn’t mean Swig is out of the Napa Valley hotel business.
He still owns the Wine Country Inn & Cottages Napa Valley in St. Helena.
Swig also previously worked as vice president and managing director of the Fairmont Hotel Management Company.
The Napa Winery Inn sale could represent the first such hotel deal in Napa County in 2020.
A small number of hotels sold in Napa County in 2019 including the McClelland-Priest Ben & Breakfast Inn at 569 Randolph St. in Napa, The Setting Inn at 1205 Hillview Lane in Napa, Bel Abri at 837 California Blvd. in Napa, the Yount Mansion Inn at 423 Seminary St. in Napa and Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs Resort at 1507 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga.
