Napa Winery Inn sold

The Napa Winery Inn, a 59-room hotel located in North Napa, has been sold for $12.9 million.

Rick Swig, one of the owners of the hotel, said that the time was right to sell.

“We had planned to hold it for five to seven years and we ended up owning it for almost eight,” said Swig.

“In the cycle of a hotel there is a point where you have to recommit capital for a longer term and it was our choice not to do that,” said Swig.

At first the hotel operated as Quality Inn. Later, it operated as Ascend Hotel brand inn. As of 2017, it was an independent hotel.

The buyer is Pacifica Companies of San Diego. A representative could not be immediately reached to comment on the purchase.

Pacifica Companies owns and operates more than 40 hotel and resort assets in five states across the United States.

It partners with brands like Marriott International, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Wyndham International, and Hilton Hotels and Resorts, said a news release.

The closest other Pacific Companies hotel is the Courtyard by Marriott in Santa Rosa.