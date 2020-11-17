Napa woman launches an out-of-the-box, wine country experience production company

Alicia Sanner of Napa said the last promotion that went to a man less qualified than herself was the proverbial last straw, so, the 36-year-old East Bay native started her own business. That was in July.

In the wine industry since 2015, Sanner said she spent the five years before that in the medical field. The new company, Buzzed Events, incorporates the various areas of expertise gleaned in that time, she said.

“This came about because we found this is a male-dominated industry and I threw my hands in the air and decided to create my own business,” she said.

“When I was passed up for a promotion, not for the first time, for a man not as qualified as myself, it was the final straw for me. So I brainstormed and tried to come up with an idea to support other local women and minority-owned businesses. All of our partners with this are women or minority-owned.”

The company name comes from “a combination of a little bit of a wine buzz and also part of the company does adult toys, so a buzz from that,” she said.

What Buzzed Events does is offer in-home or on-location events aimed at “empowering, educating and exploring with wine, and art, body positivity, yoga classes, massage therapy and any combination of those,” Sanner said.