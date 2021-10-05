Napa woman leads local karate academy

April Farnham of Napa is “a historian by training,” and a karate teacher by profession, and while the connection between the two may not be obvious to the casual observer, it’s there.

The 49-year-old married mother of one is the sole proprietor and instructor of Shotokan Karate Academy of Napa, doing business as Sempai April’s Dojo. The original owners were going to close for good, and the historian and karate devotee in Farnham couldn’t let that happen, she said.

“I trained under Chela Morales-Placone and her husband Rick Placone, who have been my senseis, until they had to shut it down, partially for COVID,” she said. “I was already training to be an instructor, and had gotten my black belt in 2018. I took it upon myself to open my business in July 2021 as a way of regrouping the members of the dojo who were still practicing.”

Pat Andress, 69, is one such member.

A corporate wine buyer for Trader Joe’s company for 53 years, Andress describes himself as a karate “student for life.”

Andress said he’s been studying the Shotokan form of karate since 1975 most of that time in Napa under the tutelage of the Shotokan Karate Academy.

He chose to stay on when Farnham took it over.