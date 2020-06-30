Napa woman makes keepsakes, kids clothes to order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jessica Blair of Napa says that though her sister is gone now, a cute keepsake made by another Napa woman helps keep her memory alive.

Blair said she had more than a dozen Memory Bears made by Jessica Rockwood of Jean and Louise Handmade.

“I got 15 bears around Christmastime,” Blair said. “My sister passed away in Jan. 2018, and I’d saved a lot of her frequently worn shirts, and had bears made out of them and gave them to all my family members. I love them.” The bears typically cost $80 to $100.

A Salinas native transplanted to Napa three years ago, Rockwood, 34, found a way to make sure any message or design the clothes had was maintained in the bears, Blair said.

“She really made sure to keep the designs/graphics intact. Everyone really loved them. I have mine displayed in the house and it’s a nice reminder of my sister. Even though she’s gone, her shirt is still in the house. It’s a nice reminder of her,” she said.

This is what Rockwood says she has in mind with the Memory Bears – a concept she didn’t invent, but one dear to her heart.