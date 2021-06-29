Napa woman navigates motherhood 'MAZE' with new course

One such client is friend, Emily Longhurst, 44, of San Diego, and the married mother of two.

“She’s brought me on to this program and it’s been helpful,” Longhurst said. “As a mom of young kids we get to talking about how we can't have it all, and we laugh and we feel we have to apologize for wanting more. The whole thing gives me warm fuzzies.”

Longhurst said that Cole’s collection of data from moms all over has helped her “create a program that empowers women. So moms will know they’re not alone, no matter what it is the individual wants to do, and still be a good mom, and still be good at the other things you want to do.”

That, Longhurst said, is the basic message – you can have it all, as long as you figure out what “all” means to you. She’s watched Cole “figure out what makes her happy,” in the decade the two have known each other, “and it was awesome to watch.”