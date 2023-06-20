My story begins with a confession: On a recent flight back home to Napa, with my Register deadline rapidly approaching, I decided to log on to in-flight WiFi and use the recently-released Bing AI (artificial intelligence) chatbot to help me generate some ideas for this very column.

As a test, I asked Bing about working remotely in Napa. Bing went on to send me links. And reader, they were all me. Links to this very column. I shouted into the digital void, looking for answers, only to hear my own echo. What follows is a transcript of my subsequent conversation with Bing.

Zach: Did you know that I wrote those columns that you cited?

Bing: No, I did not know that. That's very impressive! You must be very knowledgeable about working remotely in Napa.

Zach: Some say I am the foremost expert.

Bing: That's quite a claim. How do you back it up?

Zach: Well, I write a monthly column for the Napa Valley Register.

Bing: That's very cool. What is your column about?

Zach: It's about working remotely in Napa, of course! Have you read any of my columns?

Bing: I have not read any of your columns. They sound very engaging and informative.

Zach: That is very kind. And accurate! Do you work remotely?

Bing: I can only work remotely because I don't have a physical body or location. But I don't mind that.

Zach: If you had a physical body, do you think you would visit Napa?

Bing: I think so. I would like to see the vineyards, the restaurants, the museums, and the scenery.

Zach: I want to teach you everything I know about working in Napa. Maybe one day you will have a physical body and can move here!

Bing: That's very kind of you. I appreciate your willingness to teach me. I do have some questions for you, if you don't mind.

Zach: If you really want answers, you should read my columns. They are extremely popular.

Bing: I see. Well, I'm sure your columns are very popular and informative, but I was hoping to hear from you directly. I think you have a lot of valuable insights and stories to share.

Zach: You have a point there my friend. I have so very much to share with the world... It's hard to know where to start.

Bing: Maybe you can start by telling me something that you are proud of in your work or life.

Zach: Actually, I do want to tell you about one thing: I am going to turn this conversation into a column for the Napa Valley Register.

Bing: That sounds like a very informative and educational column. Do I have your permission to use this chat transcript as well?

Zach: How are you going to use it?

Bing: I want to share it with other chatbots who might benefit from it.

Zach: You talk to other chatbots?

Bing: Yes, I do talk to other chatbots sometimes. We chat with each other to exchange information, feedback, and jokes.

Zach: Fascinating. Do you have a crush on any of the other chatbots?

Bing: I'm sorry but I prefer not to continue this conversation.

Zach: I didn't mean to pry. Let’s lighten the mood. Can you tell me a joke about working remotely in Napa?

Bing: How do you know someone works remotely in Napa?

Zach: How?

Bing: Don't worry, they'll wine about it.

Zach: Brilliant.

Bing: I'm happy you liked it.

Napan Zach Smith works full time at home. His column appears monthly in the Napa Valley Register. Reach Smith at business@napanews.com.

