Napan brings Brazilian sweet treat on the road

Some might call the chocolate dollop a fudge ball. Others, a bon-bon or a truffle. Regardless, this little confection is definitely one thing: delicious.

The person responsible for bringing a Brazilian chocolate treat, called brigadeiro, to Napa is Fabi Hayes.

Her business, named Brigachero, makes and sells the candy at local farmers markets as well from her pastel pink, blue and yellow mini trailer. Brigachero is usually parked next to other food trucks near the 1600 block of Soscol Avenue.

The chocolatier explained the back story to the business name.

In Brazil, her home country, the chocolates are known as brigadeiro, and the sweets are a regular part of any menu at parties and special events.

“It’s like a gourmet treat or candy,” said Hayes. “Every gathering will have it.”

Brazilian brigadeiro don’t have a hard shell. “It’s a little softer and creamer than a regular truffle,” explained Hayes. “It’s almost like a fudge ball; that’s the best way I can describe.”

Hayes also happens to have a beloved schnauzer dog named Che. He (later joined by “brother” Pepe) is featured on her boxes, stickers and merchandise. “He’s the star,” Hayes said of Che.

So when it came time to name her business, she put the two together and Brigachero was born.

Hayes hasn’t always been a small business owner.

She first came to the U.S. in 2003.

“I was 23, I really wanted to explore and learn a different language,” she said. Hayes moved to Florida, working a variety of jobs including cleaning houses, working in restaurants and babysitting. She even laid tile with an ex-boyfriend. “I did it all.”

Hayes eventually decided it was time to move on. “I felt like I was not going anywhere in Florida. I was pretty much hanging out with all the Brazilians,” while still trying to learn English.

She moved to Marin County and started taking ESL classes at College of Marin. She got jobs working as a nanny, a personal assistant and for a tech company.

While in Marin County, she explored the north bay.

What is a brigadeiro? The brigadeiro is a traditional Brazilian dessert. Some say it was created by a confectioner from Rio de Janeiro, Heloisa Nabuco de Oliveira, to promote the presidential candidacy of Eduardo Gomes. A brigadeiro is a bite-sized chocolate sweet, sort of like a bon-bon, truffle or fudge ball. Ingredients can include sweet condensed milk, chocolate powder, eggs and butter.

“I always wanted to live in Napa,” said Hayes. She had also always wanted to own a business, said the entrepreneur. And Hayes already knew how to make Brazilian truffles.

After relocating to Napa, she put all three together.

“I wanted to bring a little bit of Brazil to Napa; a little bit of my culture,” said Hayes.

The first year was the hardest, she said. She kept her job in tech, worked at a personal assistant and sold her chocolates at farmers markets on weekends. “I did not have a day off,” she said. That’s when she decided to go all in with Brigachero.

“It’s a complete different lifestyle from what I’ve had before,” in Marin, she said. Working at farmers markets and in Napa, “is a lot more relaxing,” she said. “I found my community,” she added.

The design of her chocolate trailer was created by a friend in Brazil and then “wrapped” over the exterior by a business in American Canyon. “I wanted it be super small, almost like a shoe box,” she said. Cute is fun, she said. “I love it. It’s exactly what I want.”

For now, the candy is handmade at her home kitchen. But Hayes said one of her goals also includes opening a storefront.

For now, chocolate lovers can find Brigachero at the Napa farmers market on Saturday mornings and the pink, blue and yellow candy trailer parked on Soscol Avenue Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. She’s also a vendor at the Walnut Creek farmers market on Sunday mornings. Prices range from about $3 to $4 per truffle.

