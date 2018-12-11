When not working as an estate manager in Calistoga, Shalom Rorabaugh has one of the most fun-filled part-time jobs imaginable: professional face painting.
Rorabaugh is the owner and artist of Napa Fancy Faces Face Painting.
Whether it’s a birthday party, holiday party, or a public festival like the Fourth of July, Rorabaugh said the best part of her job is the atmosphere.
“I am literally at a party. Everyone is so excited and happy,” she said. “I love the reaction when people see the finished product. At the end of the party, I love to see all the colorful happy faces.”
Rorabaugh has been a professional face painter for seven years. She discovered her interest — and her natural talent — during a party where face paints were made available to guests.
At the time, Rorabaugh was pregnant and wanted to take it easy and sit down. To help entertain her young son, she began painting his face.
“It was very natural and easy for me,” Rorabaugh said.
She began professionally face painting at the Napa Farmers Market, then birthday parties and other events throughout Napa.
Rorabaugh discovered paints and brushes she especially liked working with and subscribed to online face painting forums to share ideas and learn new designs.
“I watched a few videos and with lots of practice found what worked for me and what didn’t,” she said.
For private events, Rorabaugh charges $125 per hour. At public events, she pays a vendor fee and charges per face.
Several wineries and hotels use Rorabaugh’s services for harvest parties, holiday events, employee picnics and more. Rorabaugh has also done face painting at city events like the Fourth of July and Napa Art Walk.
“I don’t really advertise and have grown mostly by word of mouth and personal recommendations,” she said.
Rorabaugh has lived in Napa since she was three years old. She attended Alta Heights Elementary, Silverado Middle School, and Vintage High School.
Rorabaugh said she has three distinct qualities that set her apart from other face painters: personal attention, the use of high-quality paints, and speed.
Having been a teacher, and holding degrees in social and behavioral science and human development, Rorabaugh said she works well with people of all ages and abilities.
“I make a point to connect with whoever I am painting when they are in my chair,” she said.
As a mom, Rorabaugh knows the importance of high-quality face paints and the need for speed.
“I painted 26 children in my daughter’s class in one hour,” she said. “Not everything I paint is this fast, but I make sure that my line goes quickly.”
Her favorite paint brands are Diamond FX, Global, TAG and Silly Farm. Rorabaugh said the paints do not stain the skin and can be washed off easily with a wet wipe or soap and water. Until it is washed off, she said, the paint stays vibrant.
“I make sure that I use the highest quality of paints,” she said. “I take pride in the fact that my paints are hypoallergenic and have rich pigment. If I wouldn’t use it on my kids, I would not use it on anyone else.”
For details, visit napafancyfaces@gmail.com, Facebook: Napa Fancy Faces Face Painting.