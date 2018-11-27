Does the name Fog Fab ring a bell? Maybe not yet, but Fog Fab is fast becoming the go-to company for Napa area wineries that want timeless, hand-made steel and wood furniture and related items to complement their premises.
“Wineries, tasting rooms and restaurants are definitely my sweet spot,” said Mark Fogarty, founder and custom furniture maker. “I do 99 percent of my business in the Napa Valley.”
Oddly enough, Fogarty had a different sort of career in mind when he moved out to the Napa Valley from Philadelphia.
“My plan was to study wine and become a sommelier,” he admitted, “but that didn’t work out. That crushed me because I thought I was going to be in the world of wine the rest of my life, so I had to reinvent myself.”
In retrospect, that misstep was surely a blessing in disguise, and Fogarty turned to another talent that would become his trademark over the next 12 years.
“I knew how to weld, because my father had been a master welder,” he said. “So I bought a welder and I started out in my basement, playing around with it and making things. After people saw what I was creating, the next thing I know people are asking me to make things for them,” he recalled.
“Six months later, I had a studio and recently have gotten a larger space on Mare Island to accommodate our size. We do every kind of welding imaginable.”
“Anything you can think of, we can fabricate.”
Fogarty also said it’s not just him anymore; he now is part of a four-man team.
His specialty is making pieces large and small out of a combination of steel and wood, some of it reclaimed. “The two together make such a nice combination,” Fogarty said.
“The greatest thing about my job is I experiment all the time and I do something different every single day,” he said.
“We are working on a project right now for Acme Fine Wines up in St. Helena where we took these old beams from a barn that were hand-hewn and glued them all together, but we left the tops rough like they were when they were in the barn. You can still see the farmer’s name carved in the wood,” Fogarty said.
He also built the steel and wood bar in Acme’s new tasting room in St. Helena.
Fogarty doesn’t apologize for the slight imperfections that come along with furniture that’s hand-made.
“My pieces are what I like to call ‘A-minus.’ They will have flaws and that’s how you know they came from someone who built them by hand, as opposed to pieces that are mass-produced,” he explained.
“I’m not perfect every time, but that’s what makes each piece unique.”
As for recent projects, Fogarty said his team created furniture for the tasting room in Dave Phinney’s new craft distillery, Savage & Cooke, on Mare Island. The two had previously collaborated on steel work at Phinney’s Orin Swift Cellars and his Prisoner Wine Company.
Fogarty said his team added a patina to the steel in the tasting room.
“Patina is something I like to work with because it’s not meant to be perfect like a coating. A patina reacts to the metal and becomes part of it, unlike a coating that can just be scraped off,” he said.
Not one to sit still, he’ll soon work on new project in the Sonoma Plaza.
“We’re going to be doing the majority of the large pieces for a large market/tasting room/wine store.”
In addition, Fogarty just expanded his offerings by adding a custom cabinet shop.
“These will not be cabinets made of cheap plywood,” he said. “We will do cabinets in the traditional way using real wood, and the style will be really clean, simple, classic and timeless.”
Although he says it’s a small part of what he does, some of Fogarty’s pieces are exhibited and sold through Aerena Galleries, including in Napa, Yountville and St. Helena.
One of his most popular pieces is a distinctive wine holder he created from 15 small sections of pipe, welded on an angle, on a 50- to 60-pound base.
“They’re selling like hotcakes,” Fogarty said.
Another plan the entrepreneur has is to make an artisan line of furniture.
“It’s going to be a new company where we have designers come in and create a limited line of furniture for us,” he said. “We’ll have some furniture that we designed, too.”
Fogarty says the secret of his success is taking everything he likes to do and make it part of his business. And of course, keep experimenting.
“Next I’m going to start casting aluminum just for fun. Right now, I am building the forge.”
A lot of his projects come from referrals, although Fogarty says he is still pounding the pavement.
“We’ve been picking up really big, huge projects the last few years, projects that take six months and involve hundreds of pieces of furniture. But at the same time, we’re still doing one-off small pieces. That’s my roots; I never want to lose that,” he said.
“We live in a throwaway world, but almost everything I make is too heavy to throw away,” Fogarty chuckled.
For details, visit fog-fab.com.