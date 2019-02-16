Most of us have sought healing in a modern doctor’s office, but what we think of as modern, Western medicine has roots that are only decades or a century old.
There are those that look to an older tradition for wellness and relief—traditional Chinese medicine (known as TCM), the prominent healing system of Eastern Medicine, has been practiced in the Orient for over 2,000 years.
For one local acupuncturist, the difference between Western and Eastern medicine does not define her practice nor limit her viewpoints. With a desire to heal, Faune Towery of Napa Acupuncture Practice, is working to improve the health and vitality of the Napa Valley community.
“I knew I wanted to do a community clinic in Napa,” Towery said. “There was a need. Treating patients in a community setting has so many benefits. Our patients find the setting comforting. It offers a collective energetic field which makes individual treatments more powerful.”
Located south on Trancas Street in the 5 Financial Plaza, Napa Acupuncture Practice offers a community approach to Chinese healing.
Providing patients with individualized treatment plans through pulse diagnosis, Towery’s education and experience in TCM has enabled her to administer quality care to a diverse body of patients.
Treating complex and metabolic diseases, chronic and degenerative conditions, fertility, mental health and addiction, TCM provides relief and pain management, practitioners say.
According to the National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health, “Practitioners use herbal medicines and various mind and body practices, such as acupuncture and tai chi, to treat or prevent health problems.”
Conceptually, they say, “Harmony between two opposing, yet complementary, forces, called yin and yang , supports health, and disease results from an imbalance between these forces.”
The practice also focuses on the flow of qi (pronounced chee) or sometimes referred to as, “life energy” through the body.
By using traditional acupuncture techniques and TCM methodology, Towery is able to alleviate pain and disease by inserting fine needles into points along the energy pathways, knows as meridians. Her practice uses the body’s own healing process, and her results are measurable.
In an effort to enhance the lives of the community she lives and works in, Towery said she believes in providing affordable health care.
Established as a non-profit in 2016, Napa Acupuncture Practice offers $10 treatments to patients suffering from PTSD and addiction as well as general treatments for $40 for the initial visit and $30 for returning visits.
“I grew up in a working class family and I knew I did not want to work in a practice that did not allow my family to get acupuncture,” said Towery.
“I wanted to be able to make it so everyone could benefit from it. We have evening hours and mornings hours to help those who work. It’s important to me that people do not have to take off time to receive treatment.”
Looking to the future, Towery said there is and always will be a place for both Western and Eastern medicine to have a collaborative relationship.
“Because of the opiate crisis in America, Western Medicine has really embraced yoga, meditation and acupuncture since there is so little they can do other than prescribing drugs, surgery and physical therapy,” said Towery.
“So, the number of referrals that I get from physicians has increased significantly. They are looking for options that help people manage pain and fight addiction. Treatment centers now have acupuncturists on staff because it has been proven that it helps curb the symptoms and withdrawal of different substances.”
Saying that acupuncture is a complement to Western medicine, Towery embraces both healing philosophies. Her charismatic and jovial attributes give way to a relaxed familial ambiance dedicated to wellness.
“My greatest reward is being able to help people,” Towery said. “I use to work in hospice and only saw the healing at the end of life. Through what I do, I get to help create life. I get to help people have babies, I get to help people in the prime of their lives. I have a balance of being able to help people all the way through their lives.”