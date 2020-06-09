Napan sells Straight Up Succulents in AmCan

If they can be cared for properly, Madrigal said they can live forever.

In addition to the nursery and planting bar, Straight Up Succulents provides small workshops and classes for planting, designing arrangements, and caring for rare plants.

Clients can invite Straight Up Succulents for special events to take place at local venues such as wineries. Clients also can book private events at the nursery or at family homes.

Madrigal builds custom art pieces that can be hung or displayed. Some of her popular designs are vertical wall planters and intricate wreaths. However, Madrigal relishes the challenge of bringing new visions to life using the space a client has available.

Growing up, Madrigal dreamt of being an artist and said, “Being able to make amazing things, that are living, out of plants is a blessing.”

More than anything, running Straight Up Succulents is about sharing beauty and joy — plus it’s easy to make friends along the way, she said.

“Treating people as friends is what has gotten me to where I am at,” Madrigal said. “What I do has to do with people—I want people to feel like they have had a personal experience, so that when they leave they feel like a friend rather than a customer.”