Napa's Annie the Baker mixes up business during pandemic

Baker agrees. “A huge challenge is getting flour, butter and sugar delivered so I can keep baking cookies. These are staples that have been in short supply for about three weeks now. This adds to the challenge of keeping my small business running during this crazy time. I guess it’s a good problem to have!”

While Annie cannot wait to return to normal, for now she will continue to work, mostly alone, in her kitchen baking her famous cookies for orders she receives from around the world.

“Anyone who knows me, knows I love being around people. But until this is over, I’ll be in my kitchen,” she said.

Her advice to other small businesses?

“Do what you need to do to remain open and get your product into the hands of your customers now. People are home, scared and craving comfort food, and they need your product. It gives me comfort to know I can still share some sweet happiness by shipping my cookies!”

For shipping (Annie ships orders on Mondays and Wednesdays), visit AnnietheBaker.com. In addition, orders can be picked up curbside at Annie’s commercial kitchen on Industrial Way off of California Drive. To place an order and schedule a pick up, email her directly at AnnietheBaker@yahoo.com.

