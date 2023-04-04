ArtHaus is celebrating its first anniversary at the corner of Third Street and Soscol Avenue next to downtown Napa.

Owner and local artist Penelope Moore, the creator of ArtHaus, said it was a challenge to describe the business concept.

Attempts to call ArtHaus simply an "art studio," an "event space," or even a "salon of ideas" would be misleading.

As an art studio, it is too small to hold either the large canvases that Moore said she requires for her paintings or the crowds who assemble to watch her live painting.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

"ArtHaus is the roof," said Moore, "but my business is always moving. ArtHaus is meant to be a creative hub, a social club, and a lifestyle space. A place where things are always going on."

Located on 3rd Street just off Soscol, its neighbors include a barber shop, a motorcycle store, and a bail bondsman. (The first ArtHaus location was a converted two-car garage behind a Victorian home off Main Street). It is not much larger than a walk-in closet, yet it is a kinetic center for creativity, art, and ideas in Napa. ArtHaus defies any labels as it evolves and changes, chameleon-like to serve more than one purpose, explained Moore.

The 17-foot by 8-foot space, which previously housed "The Psychic Palm Reader," was transformed by Moore, who added her artistic touch to create a vibrant and inviting lounge with a crystal chandelier, comfortable seating, and a pink neon sign on the back wall that reads "Extra Fancy."

Moore said she has made ArtHaus a springboard for her self-proclaimed mission "to bring art to Napa," which she has been dutifully working to accomplish since moving to Napa full-time in 2010 (except for a short-lived adventure that took her to Italy in the name of love).

"Napa is deprived,” said Moore. “We don't have enough art galleries in the valley, and we don't have spaces for artists to create, not like bigger cities that have large warehouses converted into studios. We don't have anything like that."

ArtHaus can be booked for small events, wine tastings, and painting parties led by Moore, but it also is home to spontaneous happy hours and late-night gatherings.

She likened ArtHaus to Andy Warhol's The Factory (from a bygone era), but admittedly on a smaller scale. "I curate and cross-pollinate, connecting people and places. People stop by and bring their friends," said Moore. These connections and chance meetings often lead to future collaborations and projects-and; that is the point. For example, Brian Culbertson dropped in a few years ago after playing Jazz Fest. They stayed up drinking wine and playing Cards Against Humanity. This first connection at ArtHaus led to a project some years later where Culbertson invited Moore to a duet. She painted live while he played music at a private event.

"The sign on the ArtHaus door says, 'Open by appointment, invitation, or happenstance @wineartlife'," and listening to Moore, it seems to be these moments of happenstance where the magic happens.

One of these moments led to an art-centric champagne event for Laurent-Perrier hosted by the Westin Hotel in February of this year.

"I met Naomi (Smith), the vice president of sales of Laurent-Perrier, through a friend who brought her to ArtHaus. It was from that meeting that the idea was born to collaborate, not only with the champagne house but also with another artist who does something similar to me."

As Moore said, "Many well-known artists paint what they hear; Wassily Kandinsky famously painted a visual representation of music, but nobody I could find was painting what they taste, specifically wine."

After long months of research, Moore found Caroline Brun, who she believes to be the "only other artist in the entire world who paints the flavors of wine as I do." (This method of visualizing one or more of the senses, is called synesthesia). "This artist happens to live in the Champagne region of France and is a champagne educator from a Champagne family. I had been in contact with her on social media, but we had never met."

Through the ArtHaus connection, Moore, Smith, and Brun hatched the idea of an event featuring both artists' paintings as they tasted Laurent-Perrier Champagne.

Moore explained that Brun was planning a trip to Napa Valley, so they created the event around her dates. Brun painted her work while tasting the Brut Cuvee several weeks before the event and then shipped the painting to the Westin.

"She doesn't do live paintings whereas I only paint live,” said Moore “She is shy and doesn't want that kind of attention while she paints, whereas I like to interact with people as I paint. It is part of the experience.”

Moore painted on-site at the Westin, while sipping the Laurent-Perrier Sparkling Rosé and conveying what she describes as the "emotion" of the wine onto her canvas as the event unfolded. Both paintings are for sale and hanging at Acumen Wines, where Moore is the art curator.

For now, due to its small size, ArtHaus is limited to smaller events, but that isn't holding Penelope Moore back — since most of her work takes place beyond four walls, "but someday," said Moore, "I would love to have a version of ArtHaus that is large enough for me to roller skate in!"

Info: 818 Third Street, Napa, Calif. 94559, wineartlife@gmail.com

Photos: Get a picture of ArtHaus of Napa ArtHaus 6 ArtHaus 4 ArtHaus 5 ArtHaus 1 ArtHaus 2 ArtHaus 3