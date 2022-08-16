Napa's Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions: Everything it’s cracked up to be

The dreaded cracked screen. It’s very likely happened, at least once, to anyone with a cellphone. Some people will immediately race to repair or replace it. Others will go months, pecking on top of a spiderweb of cracks, before eventually caving in and getting it fixed.

Mark Gonzales would like to help. Gonzales has opened a new store in Napa called Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions.

Located at 1348 Trancas St. in the Northwood Shopping Center, the retailer offers fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.

Gonzales isn’t new to tech repair. He owns Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions locations in Sparks and Reno, Nevada as well as in Petaluma and Santa Barbara.

Why a phone fixing business?

“It’s what I do best,” said Gonzales. “I’ve been fixing phones for about 15 years and we’ve become very, very good at it.”

Most of his tech repair team has between five and 15 years’ experience, he said. “At the end of the day it all comes down to experience.”

Gonzales said that Napa is the perfect market to introduce Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions.

“Whether you’re a visiting tourist or a longtime local, our repair experts will deliver convenient and affordable fixes in a matter of minutes,” he said.

“We’re excited for the Napa location to join our evolving network, and believe this store will be a great addition to the influence we’re currently creating in the tech repair industry,” said Gonzales.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, the company’s repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can be completed in 45 minutes or less.

According to a news release, the store’s expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones.

Customers can book a repair appointment online, stop by the store for walk-in service or mail their device to the store for repair. The store also offers come-to-you phone repair services, with repair technicians available to meet customers at home, at their office or anywhere else convenient to complete their phone repair on site.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a one-year limited warranty on all repairs, said the release. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor’s regularly published price for the same repair.

Gonzales said he’d been looking for the right location in Napa for some time. “It took us two years to find a place” that would fit their needs, he said.

“Our target was smaller cities” compared to Las Vegas or Reno, he said. Plus, he really likes Napa Valley. “The traffic not bad, we’ve got good weather, it’s just really, really nice.”

While the Napa store is being launched, Gonzales is living in American Canyon.

Gonzales said that the most common problems his business encounters include cracked screens and battery replacements. A new screen protector runs about $50. A new screen averages about $250. The average cost for battery replacement runs around $80.

The new Napa Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company’s retail footprint to more than 800 locations across the U.S., said the release.

Formerly known as uBreakiFix, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.

“We are excited to serve people in Napa with fast and affordable tech repair,” said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions.

“We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location.”

Info: 1348 Trancas St., Napa, 707-403-1111.