Napa's Best Friend Facial Club: making facials "fun, cool and approachable”

“I’m all about customer and service,” said Coco Maloy, owner of Best Friend Facial Club. “I’m approachable.”

Maloy, a licensed cosmetologist, thinks some spas can be intimidating, especially to someone who is new to receiving facials.

“In this area, it can be so expensive for people to get service. They may be paying a lot but not getting what they need. I do a lot of education.”

She received her initial training at the Vidal Sassoon Academy in Santa Monica and honed her cosmetology skills over the following decade, including working for a cosmetics company.

“I found working with skin to be fascinating. I struggled with acne and found there was help for it. Now I can help others with a skin condition. Even if a person has no issues, we can have fun. We can change lives and perspectives. I’m interested in people and want to help them.”

There are numerous factors that contribute to beautiful skin.

“Facials are about 5% of it,” said Maloy. “The rest is home care, diet and exercise. They all play a part. One of the first things I ask a client is about their home care skin routine. Compare it to having your teeth cleaned. You wouldn’t have that done and then ignore brushing and flossing.”

Currently, Maloy is reestablishing her brand, after her move to Napa from San Jose late last year.

“The reason I chose Napa is that I’m a California girl and I personally like working in a smaller town. There are plenty of places to go and it’s a weekend destination. I like being close to water and Tahoe’s not far.”

She opened the salon at 3173 Solano Ave. in Napa in February.

“I don’t have staff and my salon is rather small. Eventually, I’d like to hire staff and have a larger space; that’s my goal.”

Maloy said she’s busy getting out in the community to become known. Part of building her brand is in the company name, Best Friend Facial Club (bestfriendfacialclub.com).

“I want to add a subscription component, a rewards-based system,” said Maloy. “We don’t have that yet, but I do have stamp cards. When you reach a certain number of treatments, it will go towards purchases.”

“The ‘club’ aspect was to give clients an opportunity to be a part of not only their own ‘skin journey’ but also a part of my business and myself,” she added in an email. “Obviously, as I mentioned, I want to grow my business in the future and in doing that I want all my clients to be a part of it, because, without them, there really is not a business.”

Best Friend Facial Club stocks products for sale from CosMedix and a CBD botanical line from Vertly, out of Marin.

“Some clients believe that a facial is a one and done,” said Maloy. “While I use powerful exfoliants and peels, it takes homecare to maintain. I want them to realize that it’s not a chore. Facials are fun, cool and approachable.”

Maloy also wants to dispel any misconceptions that one product suits all.

“There’s a professional aspect to my training and there’s my expertise and education with each appointment. I take frequent classes to update myself on newer techniques. Clients may think they’re knowledgeable from watching YouTube or TikTok. For example, I got an email for a dermaplane (a blade device that exfoliates your skin and eliminates vellus, or peach fuzz, hair) for home use. We use only medical grade. A tool like that for at-home use won’t be as good and you’re not going to get the best facials from it. I’m scared people see that and think they’ll get reliable results.”

Often, Maloy sees clients who are doing face care at home and causing surface dryness or using too much exfoliation on their skin. She used advanced technology and equipment for gentler results.

Best Friend Facial Club offers advanced services such as hydro dermabrasion, which is less harsh than microdermabrasion. Other services include Light Emitting Diode (LED) phototherapy, the application of light energy to tissue to obtain therapeutic benefits. Blue LED, for example, has been shown to improve acne. Some treatments use microcurrent, which is like exercise for the facial muscles.

“For those new to facials, the best service to get would be The Bestie and for their first add-on service, the Lip Service. That’s a great introduction.”

Maloy asks questions to anyone new to her client list.

“It’s important to learn their home face care routine. How often do they come in for a facial? What are the key things they’re doing at home? That way I know how advanced to go in their treatment. Are they working on an issue or have a plan? I ask about allergies, to make sure I don’t use anything on their skin that might be derived from the cause of that allergy. I ask about sun exposure; are they using sunscreen? Have they used lactic acid on their skin? Are they pregnant or breastfeeding? It’s best to be cautious.”

“I don’t speak badly of other products. There are products that many say are over-priced. Some also say that might be the only product that works on their skin and that’s fine if it works for them.”

Facials are $85, with add-on services, such as waxing, starting at $12. Salon hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment at 707-888-1632. She accepts online booking and there’s a QR code on the salon door.

She has clients of all age ranges and yes, Best Friend Facial Club is also for guys.

As Maloy said with a chuckle, “The walls are pink, but we welcome men.”