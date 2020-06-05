Napa's Bonnie's Emporium to close

She also enjoyed creating arrangements of the random items she’d receive on consignment. “I liked the challenge of trying to set up that display that looks nice.”

And she especially enjoyed her consigners and customers. “They are all treasure hunters,” she said.

Finding that special item you weren’t expecting or something that reminds you of your childhood or a family member, “Those are the little moments that make the day,” she said.

Besides that, “I love repurposing things,” instead of buying all new items. Consigned or vintage items “still have value,” she said. Not everything needs to be so disposable, said Blakefield.

One of the oldest, and largest, items she recently sold was a 7-foot hotel sign. From the Hotel Ambassador in San Francisco, it was said to date to 1907 or 1908. One of the smallest items recently sold was a tiny pin with a broom on it. During the 1952 presidential election, supporters of Dwight Eisenhower were said to wear the pin in hopes for a "clean sweep" in the election.