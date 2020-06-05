Napa's Bonnie's Emporium to close

Napa Valley “treasure hunters” will have to hunt a little bit harder come the end of this month.
Bonnie's Emporium, one of Napa’s few remaining consignment shops, will close on June 27. The store first opened in 2015 and had been located in the Grape Yard shopping center on Jefferson Street for the past three years.
“I love my job and what I do and being here. But it just was time,” said shop owner Bonnie Blakefield.
A few reasons contributed to the decision, including the end of her lease and two of her children that had helped out at the store both got new jobs. Her children, George Gill, Tiffany Gill and Theresa Gill, have all worked at the store in different capacities. Her husband Bill Donovan passed away in April 2019.
Plus, she’d like to be more available for elderly members of her family, said Blakefield.
There are many things she loves about her job, said Blakefield.
“I love the adventure,” she said. “It’s like Christmas. Someone walks in with a box and you have no idea what’s in it.”
In addition, “I love helping people that are moving or downsizing and they have this piece but they can’t use it anymore and someone walks in and it’s perfect for them.”
She also enjoyed creating arrangements of the random items she’d receive on consignment. “I liked the challenge of trying to set up that display that looks nice.”
And she especially enjoyed her consigners and customers. “They are all treasure hunters,” she said.
Finding that special item you weren’t expecting or something that reminds you of your childhood or a family member, “Those are the little moments that make the day,” she said.
Besides that, “I love repurposing things,” instead of buying all new items. Consigned or vintage items “still have value,” she said. Not everything needs to be so disposable, said Blakefield.
One of the oldest, and largest, items she recently sold was a 7-foot hotel sign. From the Hotel Ambassador in San Francisco, it was said to date to 1907 or 1908. One of the smallest items recently sold was a tiny pin with a broom on it. During the 1952 presidential election, supporters of Dwight Eisenhower were said to wear the pin in hopes for a "clean sweep" in the election.
When asked about her experience as a small business owner during the COVID-19 pandemic, Blakefield said “Oh, that’s been an adventure. It was a shock of course, closing for a few months, but we were very fortunate that we had set money aside in case of an emergency.” She knows that for some business owners the past few months have been devastating.
Napa was once home to a number of other consignment stores such as Jackie’s Consignments and Tews Treasures. Today, Blakefield knows of two remaining Napa consignment stores: Consign and Design on Trancas Street and Glenna’s Rescued Treasures on Solano Avenue.
“I’m really hoping that somebody will want to move here,” and open a new antique/consignment store in her place. If so, “I’ll be there shopping. I love consignment stores. I’m really hoping somebody says ‘now’s the time.’”
As for herself, Blakefield says she plans to take the next months off.
“I love to garden and cook,” she said. “I’m going to be cooking and gardening and canning and just enjoying being at home for a few months.”
Info: 3144 Jefferson St., 707-254-2000. Most items at Bonnie's Emporium are now 40% off.
