Napa's car wash restaurant celebrates 25 years of rainbows

“Going to Andies Café is better than going to the hairdresser – you can hang out and catch up on people’s stories,” according to Traci Taylor-Perkins, a longtime loyal customer.

Formerly of Napa, the Vacaville resident said she’s been doing just that for 25 years, the precise amount of time that Susie Kastella has owned the place.

“She had just taken over when I met her,” Taylor-Perkins said.

“Service, friendship, community,” she said. “I was pregnant with my daughter then, and became addicted to (Susie Kastella’s) salsa and her pickles when I first started coming. I live in Vacaville now and still go at least twice a month. My daughter’s first job was there. (Susie) is just such a nice person and does so much for the community.”

Though Kastella, 48, bought the existing business in 2000, she did so from her mother and grandmother, who acquired it in 1995. Now a mother and grandmother herself, Kastella said the family business started as a way of keeping her newly widowed grandmother busy.

“We bought it from another lady who owned it for two years — Andie Ames,” she said. “My grandfather had passed away and my grandmother didn’t have anything to do, and this seemed like a retirement opportunity.”