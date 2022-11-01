Napa's CTS Fitness & Performance emerges from pandemic, marks 12-year milestone

Twelve years might seem like an arbitrary number to celebrate, but not to John Cortese of CTS Fitness & Performance.

In addition to the dozen years, he’s taking time to commemorate that his business survived the COVID-19 pandemic and other major life changes.

CTS Fitness & Performance is a gym that aims to provide “highly effective personal training and athletic performance programs,” all designed and led by Cortese.

Located at 1755 Industrial Way in Napa, the CTS team “prides itself in providing a welcoming atmosphere with high-quality coaching, mentorship, guidance, and support for all members, regardless of fitness level or goal.”

It’s the kind of personal, hands-on business that was seriously impacted by COVID-19 and subsequent safety precautions.

“When the news broke, we thought it would just be a quick two-week shutdown,” Cortese said. “As we all know, it was not, and it was particularly hard for a business like ours.”

At the start of the pandemic, Cortese, together with his wife and business partner Rikki Cortese, initially transitioned all the group classes to online sessions via Zoom. “We had to pivot quickly.”

They then moved to outdoor workouts in their parking lot.

Eventually, as the situation improved, they moved back indoors in small groups and have been back to pre-pandemic normal since then, he said.

“Thankfully, it worked out in the end,” he said. “We’re still here, not just surviving, but thriving.”

It was a true test of resilience for Cortese and the CTS team, especially considering how COVID-19 has left a huge impact on the fitness industry.

Data from the National Health & Fitness Alliance (NHFA) revealed that, in 2021, 22 percent of U.S. health clubs and studios closed permanently since the pandemic began, amounting to $29.2 billion in lost revenue.

CTS has come a long way since it started in a 1,100-square feet facility in 2010, said Cortese. It quickly outgrew that space, moving to a bigger space twice in a span of three years.

The last decade also saw major life changes for Cortese. After working in the wine industry for four years, Rikki Cortese, a pregnancy and postpartum fitness coach, joined the CTS team in 2012. They got married in 2013 and are now raising three girls: Kensey (7), Callyn (4), and the latest addition, 5-month-old Laney.

“We’re grateful for the privilege to grow our business, alongside our family, and pursue our shared passion for health, fitness, athletic performance, and helping others achieve their fitness goals,” John Cortese said.

As an entrepreneur who has weathered a pandemic and California’s natural disasters, among other inevitable challenges of running a small business, Cortese shared some tips that have helped keep CTS ahead of the pack in the last decade.

“It’s not rocket science, but it’s not a walk in the park either,” he said. “You’ve got to have the basics down: Never settle for second best, always prepare for the unexpected, serve your clients and community to the best of your ability and treat your staff well.”

He also emphasized the importance of innovating – keeping it “fun and fresh” without compromising the quality of coaching and programming so clients still get the best possible results at the end of the day.

Cortese added, “Without a strong team in place to help keep the vision and business moving forward, we would not be where we are today. Our team is crucial to the success of the business, so we do our best to make sure they feel appreciated. If they are happy, our clients are happy. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Cortese said that he and the CTS team are looking to the future with optimism. Now, more than ever, “we are focused on growing both our staff and our loyal client base,” as they face an industry that has been radically changed by the pandemic.

“I would like to obviously continue to provide an outstanding experience for our clients,” he continued. “I would also like to strive to stay on our toes and continue to evolve as a business by offering different services and programs. We have to give our clients a compelling reason to go back to the gym instead of pursuing their fitness goals on their own or at home,” he said.

“Results are the big driver for any fitness business, so by improving in this area and getting better as a staff, we can continue to do what we do best. We’re excited for the next 12 years of growth and fitness fun with our growing family.”

Info: 1755 Industrial Way, Napa; 707-738-0190; ctsgym.com