Napa's El Vaquero Western Wear opens second location -- in the premium outlet mall

When Emma Peña, an immigrant from Jalisco, Mexico, launched her local retail career 34 years ago, she sold fruit and toys at the Napa Flea Market.

But she had greater ambitions. Her first Western wear shop was located inside a Vallejo hair salon. Then she moved her business to Jefferson Street in Napa, next to Sal the Flower Guy. Fifteen years ago, El Vaquero Western Wear opened a few blocks south, next to La Morenita Market.

Her core customers were vineyard workers and others with strong cultural ties to Mexico, said Marlyn Peña, Emma Peña’s daughter. The business was mostly invisible to the larger Napa community, she said.

Those days of limited invisibility are over. In August, Emma Peña made the biggest business move of her life: She opened a second El Vaquero Western Wear in Napa Premium Outlets, joining such big names in popular fashion as Calvin Klein, Polo Ralph Lauren, Brooks Brothers and Gap.

Located between Banana Republic and Famous Footwear, El Vaquero Western Wear is an unusual tenant for the outlet center. Not only is it not an outlet, it’s locally owned.

The 3,000-square-foot store celebrates Mexican vaquero and American cowboy traditions. Broad-brim hats are displayed floor to ceiling, counters are filled with rugged denim jeans, boots of cow, ostrich, crocodile and alligator leather and the ornamented belts that you would expect to see at a rodeo.

Foot traffic at the Jefferson Street store is mostly Latino, while the new store attracts a broader demographic, Marlyn Peña said.

“We sell to people you wouldn’t even think would dress like that, like high school students. It’s a popular thing now,” made even more popular by the “Yellowstone” TV show, she said.

Europeans love Western styles, she said. “We have a lot of French in here. I haven’t seen so many French in my life,” she said. “Now we can sell to everybody.”

El Vaquero sells apparel for everyday wear as well as the snappy Western hats and boots suitable for weekends and special occasions.

“All the farmers, all the field workers, they’re all about these styles,” Marlyn Peña said. “When you go out, what are you going to wear? This is your go-to outfit.”

The store, which plays country music sung in English and Spanish, carries such brands as Stetson, Wrangler, Ariat, Tombstone and Corral.

Emma Peña, 67, came to the U.S. in 1976 with a knowledge of retail from working in her uncle’s clothing store in Guadalajara. “Her paternal side is all business,” her daughter said.

Her mother has always been fearless, willing to gamble that there’s a larger market to tap, Marlyn Peña said. The family was tipped off to the outlet space by her brother, Gustavo, who owns Stags barber shop there, she said.

Her dad, Adolfo, formerly a vineyard worker, was hesitant about taking on a larger store, but her mom, who speaks limited English, was confident, her daughter said.

Her mother’s career has been a financial success, her daughter said. She’s been able to fix up her home in American Canyon just the way she likes it. After years of driving used cars, she now drives a Chevy Tahoe bought new and recently acquired a motorhome with “zero miles” on the odometer, she said.

Emma Peña treats her customers at the Jefferson Street store “like family,” sponsoring toy giveaways at Christmas and free photos with Santa. The store occasionally hosts mariachi bands and performances by dancing horses.

Not all these traditions will work at the outlet center, Marlyn Peña said. Customers probably shouldn’t expect the dancing horses.

Info: El Vaquero Western Wear location #1: 2414 Jefferson St. Suite B, Napa. Location #2: 629 Factory Stores Drive, Suite 811, Napa (formerly a Maidenform outlet), 707-226-1009.