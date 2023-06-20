Dear Kyle, Tom and Alan: I’m 45 and haven’t had health insurance for about two years. I only make about $50,000 a year so I’m thinking about Covered California.

My question is, are they going to charge me a penalty for not having insurance?

People are telling me different things about how much I will have to pay (if anything).

Dorothy

Kyle: Well, Dorothy, you really helped us to refresh our memories!

From the California Franchise Tax Board website: California residents must, beginning January 1, 2020, have insurance, qualify for an exemption (there are a lot!) or pay a penalty on their state tax return.

For an individual earning less than $50,000, you may pay $800 for the year.

Tom: A little history. The individual mandate penalty went into effect January, 2014. As a key part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA/Obamacare), the penalty was to be collected by the IRS on the federal tax return. This part of the ACA was not very popular although it was fundamental to attempting to keep the health insurance premiums “affordable.”

The idea was that if everyone was participating in the program, healthy and unhealthy, the costs could be kept down.

By the way, it was news to me that the ACA has survived three Supreme Court challenges: 2012, 2015 and 2021!

Al: In December, 2017, President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which repealed the federal requirement for the individual mandate penalty, but left the rest of the ACA intact. The repeal began at the beginning of 2019.

Starting January 1, 2020, California instituted its own penalty to be collected through the state tax return. Currently, only Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C. and California have penalties for being uninsured.

Kyle: According to the Franchise Tax Board (FTB), California residents must either have qualifying health insurance, obtain an exemption or pay a penalty when filing their state tax return. So…how much money are we talking about?

In the May 30, 2023 California Healthline, the state has collected approximately $1.1 billion so far, with an estimated $700 million more in the next two years.

The chair of the Budget Committee, Assembly Democrat Phil Ting, said, “We’ve always felt that the money is meant to bring insurance costs down.”

The problem is that with a projected $32 billion state budget deficit, Governor Newsom wants to put the money into the state’s general fund.

Jim Wood of Santa Rosa, chair of the Assembly health Committee, said, “The individual mandate was not intended to create funds for other government programs outside of health care. The clear intent of the legislature was that this money was meant to go to affordability.”

Al: For our reader, Dorothy, if you’d just as soon not contribute more to the state general fund or try to claim exemptions on your California tax return, Covered California processes affordability and general hardships during the application process. We can help you enroll or you can take it on yourself. Good luck!