Napa's Heritage Eats named small business of the year by Dodd

Ben and Ali Koenig, who responded to the coronavirus pandemic by transitioning their popular restaurant, Heritage Eats, into a much-needed food and grocery delivery service, have been named Napa County’s Small Business of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd.

“When the fallout of the pandemic became clear in the middle of March, we had so many fears and anxieties as to what the future would hold,” said Ben Koenig, who opened the restaurant with his wife in 2015.

“At first, we saw a daunting road ahead for most everyone locally, including ourselves, but found that there was a real opportunity to help support and grow the community spirit that Napa is so well founded on.”

“We are humbled and honored to accept this award on behalf of the entire Heritage Eats family,” said Ali Koenig. “We are so grateful to be part of the local community and have tried hard to be a source of joy amidst all of the chaos.”

Heritage Eats – temporarily rebranded as Heritage at Home as the crisis unfolded – initially offered its full menu for take-out customers sheltering at home. But the Koenigs soon realized people needed more.