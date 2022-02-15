Napa's Hero Foundation (and cafe) — hoping to change the world

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to change the world? A group of Napa area friends, now in their early 20s, aim to do just that with The Hero Foundation.

The Hero Foundation began as a community service club organized by Michael Rupprecht, Raphael Genty, and Dominic Di Pasqua after the 2017 wildfires. The members volunteered and raised funds for those affected. Since then, the main team added Carlo Bartalotti and the group now has a roster of over 150 volunteers in their pool.

“We have hands-on-deck power for projects to help non-profits in Napa and Sonoma,” said Rupprecht, 22, executive director of The Hero Foundation. “The end goal is to help our community. Our team meets quarterly to decide where we see major improvements needed. We have open discussions as a team, and everyone has a say in where we put our efforts. When we have a fundraiser, we’re extremely clear where the money will be donated.”

“We have a large email base and conduct surveys to learn where our community has its most pressing issues. Then we pick a cause to donate our time or money. At first, we chose large groups; now we focus on local organizations. In the most recent survey interest was in aiding the homeless in the community and mental health.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

To that end, Rupprecht said their next project will be organizing care packages for the homeless population in cooperation with Abode Services, a nonprofit that locates affordable housing for the homeless.

The Hero Foundation has also helped with clothing drives, coastal and Napa River clean-up efforts, peace marches, and selling t-shirts. Organizations helped include ParentsCAN, California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the Alzheimer’s Association, the National Alliance to End Homelessness, and the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

10 Questions: Napan advocates volunteerism, peace and love Michael Rupprecht is a 20-year-old Napa Valley native who created The Hero Foundation. The Hero Foundation is a team of young adults from Napa County who work together for a better future by participating in service projects, fundraisers, activism, demonstrations, marches “and by projecting peace and love to all we meet,” he said. Read his replies to the 10 Questions here.

“As executive director, I wanted to come up with a plan of how to ideally get consistent revenue to support the projects we do. As a small non-profit, funds are hard to come by.”

Their unlikely but sustainable plan started with a bean, a coffee bean.

Rupprecht began the Hero Café, which he described as “a philanthropic coffee shop based in Napa.”

“The idea started when my cousin David married Nandini, the daughter of the founder of Chik Monk Coffee Roasters, fourth-generation coffee-growers,” said Rupprecht.

“They are an eco-friendly, ethical, rain-forest alliance and fair-trade certified coffee company. I wrote a business plan to David and Nandini. They agreed, and I got beans shipped over.”

The Chik Monk farm is in Chikmagular, southern India. They are committed to growing and trading coffee in a socially and environmentally responsible way.

“Above and beyond that, their philanthropic efforts support clean oceans, women’s and children’s charities, and other activities The Hero Foundation holds dear.”

“My fascination with coffee started with my grandfather, Ludwig, who drank at least nine cups of black coffee a day. That dude was the man. Born in Germany, he immigrated to the United States, fought in World War II in the Navy against Germany, built his own house, and ended up as the fire chief of Detroit, Michigan. He said he could get things done by being well-caffeinated.”

“Although coffee was disgusting to me as a kid, in middle school I’d get sugary coffee drinks and then started dialing back what I’d put in my coffee. I became interested in the terroir of coffee; how different beans and elevations do to what’s in the cup. It tastes cozy to me, wherever I am.”

“I worked as a barista at Napa Valley Roasting Company before the pandemic and learned the science and sophistication of coffee beans. I love coffee through and through. My friends are baristas or feel the same way about coffee as me. I had to find some way to form a partnership to grind and sell expresso drinks and started the mobile Hero Café with proceeds going to The Hero Foundation.”

“People think it’s funny that events are run by 20-year-olds. We bring equipment to the spots and sell for coffee connoisseurs and enthusiasts. The ladies at Feast it Forward have hosted us many times. We have a little trailer. The first event was daunting, but the reviews have been awesome. It’s great seeing everybody enjoying it.”

“Although we haven’t done it for a year yet, it’s gaining traction. We’ve bought equipment and have a place to store it. We now sell baked goods, too. A friend of mine from Justin Siena High comes over at the crack of dawn to bake biscotti and banana bread. We’d want to make it a café experience even though it’s nomadic. We’ve applied to be in the Napa Farmer’s Market and want to go to the farmer’s markets in Calistoga, St. Helena, and Sonoma.”

“We announce special events through email and our website (Theherofoundationus.org) and people love it. The events have been successful so far.”

Their next event is Herofest on April 9, 3 to 8 p.m., at The Yard at Feast it Forward, 1031 McKinstry St. in Napa. Admission is $50 and it will feature live local bands, an art show, and raffles. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

“Proceeds from Herofest will go to The Hero Foundation General Fund for improving the quality of events for nonprofits and expanding the scope of community projects.”

Their annual budget is a modest $1,000.

“That sounds small but we’re able to manage community support through in-kind donations, such as donated venues. Wineries have been very supportive.”

All the main team members have outside employment right now and are college students. Di Pasqua is studying horticulture and Bartalotti is an Agricultural Business major at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Genty and Rupprecht both attend Napa Valley College.

The Hero Foundation’s Mission Plan is: “We are on a quest to do our part in saving the world through community service projects, fundraising, activism, and the development of a movement of people who believe in the possibility of building a better world with peace, love, and prosperity for all.”

Their t-shirts say it all: “The world needs more heroes.”

To find the next Hero Cafe location, visit: theherofoundationus.org/herocafe or call 707-225-7792

Napa marchers remember Alaina Housley, vow continued fight against gun violence The death of a young Napa woman in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting last week has triggered an outpouring of remembrances in her hometown. On M…

You can reach business editor Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com