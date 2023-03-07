Elon Musk is now the largest owner of Twitter, with 9.1% ownership interest. He took over the company in a massive layoff and cost-cutting campaign to get it back on a more stable financial footing.

If we’re paying attention, those employees who remain are bringing in their own toilet paper and suffering other indignities. Musk’s massive firing campaign included the engineer who reported that fewer people are reading Musk’s tweets.

"I have more than 100 million followers, and I'm only getting tens of thousands of impressions," Musk complained.

Musk’s long-term goal is to turn Twitter into an “everything app”

Musk has reinstated some 60,000 accounts of those who had been suspended for breaking Twitter's rules, including Donald Trump. If we can believe Musk, his goal is to turn Twitter into what he calls an "everything app.” He would model this after China's WeChat, making it possible for us to order our groceries, buy airplane tickets and schedule appointments—all from a single application, Twitter.

Elon is driving many users away

Many are leaving the site because of Elon Musk himself and his erratic behavior. Think too much drama. Twitter’s “heavy tweeters” generate 90% of all tweets and half of global revenue. Twitter really can’t afford to lose these users. They include those in the sports industry, for instance, who are big-time users and advertisers. Journalists are another group of big tweeters.

But it's not just Elon. The rise of Twitter competitors also has been spurred by Twitter’s character limits and the emergence of new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Twitter alternatives: A few key players

When it comes to Twitter alternatives, a few key players have been gaining traction in recent years. They offer a range of benefits that include increased privacy, absence of character limits and more transparency about things such as their algorithms.

Alternatives include:

• Mastodon: An open-source microblogging platform. The interface for this application most resembles that of Twitter. Mastodon is made up of independently operated servers that set their own rules. Don’t like the rules of the server you’re on? Hop to another.

• Hive Social: A mobile-only application that launched in 2019. The feed is based on chronology rather than algorithm, and there’s no character limit.

• MeWe: Designed for users looking for an ad-free experience. It has the added bonus of end-to-end encryption for private messages.

• Gab: Known for its free speech advocacy. It has been gaining attention from users who believe their voices aren’t being heard on other social networks.

What does the future of Twitter look like?

It’s difficult to predict what the future of Twitter will look like, but it’s clear that it will have to make some changes to remain competitive. It’s likely that Twitter will continue to focus on connecting people in real-time, but it will need to address some of the other issues that are driving people to other platforms.

