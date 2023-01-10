Napa's Internet Marketer: Embracing the magic of artificial intelligence (AI) content writers

If you think artificial intelligence (AI) is reserved for techies, it’s time to embrace the magic of these powerful new software tools.

I’ve been using an AI content writer, and it’s really quite amazing how this tool makes my job easier. AI writers generate human-like text powered by AI technology.

Who can benefit from an AI writer?

AI writing tools generate content that can be used for any business that produces content, so that would be just about everyone! What company doesn’t produce reports and proposals?

For marketing efforts, AI tools can be used for advertising copy, product descriptions, blog and social media posts, headlines and titles.

You may want help coming up with snappy titles and intros that will get your audience’s attention. Or maybe it’s more fundamental and you need help creating the first draft of your article or white paper.

Struggling with a conclusion?

Your AI writer will draft this, then you can further develop it. An AI writer will create unlimited SEO-optimized and plagiarism-free drafts for your blogs. A word of warning here — AI writers mean that plagiarism-checking applications are working overtime. Applications such as Grammarly can identify plagiarism for 1,000 words or more.

Content is based on my input, powered by artificial intelligence

The operative word here is “based on my input.” AI writers are using content based on the terms that are indigenous to your industry. If I’m writing a proposal for an engineering firm, the AI content will be much more technical than if I’m a bakery bidding on the pastry contract for a convention center. The AI writer takes actions based on our own criteria — the keywords, phrases and topics that we have entered into a database.

Al writers aim to completely automate the content creation process

Ideally, an AI writer will turn a short description into a 1,000+ word article. This is particularly appealing to me. To rank well in search engines, we really need to be generating articles that are 1,500-2,000 words or more. We need enough text for Google to index our content.

That’s what keywords are all about. But while writing a 500-word article is easy, it’s much more difficult to write a 2,000-words that’s cogent and on-point. An AI writer is a big, big help with this.

There is a moral dilemma here

What about those of us who call ourselves writers? We take a lot of pride in writing topical, well-crafted and persuasive articles. Are we now obsolete? AI writers are only going to get better.

I’m just getting my feet wet here, but I see an AI writer as a tool

If I’m writing a long article, AI’s generating a draft saves me a lot of time, and I can continue to refine that article. While the AI writer does a very good job, something’s missing. It may be a little too slick. It lacks a soul.

