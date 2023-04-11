There’s a reason why everyone talking about ChatGPT—it’s amazing! ChatGPT is a chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate realistic-sounding conversations and content.

ChatGPT is fast — like really fast. When I started using this, I found myself laughing out loud. If you’re using ChatGPT, you’ll be having real-life conversations. This bot can answer questions, draft your emails and apparently write code, though I can’t verify that one.

A scary-good app that’s the fastest growing application of all time

ChatGPT was created by OpenAI, a San Francisco research laboratory that launched in November, 2022. This chatbot may be getting closer to Elon Musk’s concept of an “everything” app. In his own words “ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI.” Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI before leaving in 2018.

The chatbot creates human conversation patterns and provides personalized answers to user inquiries. It learns from conversations it’s had with people, and it draws its own conclusions without being instructed how to respond.

ChatGPT had more than a million users in its first five days after launching. According to analysis by UBS Switzerland, ChatGPT is the fastest growing app of all time. Two months after its launch, according to UBS analysis, ChatGPT had 100 million active users. It took nine months for TikTok to reach 100 million.

AI writers have limitations

I regularly use a couple of AI content writers, but I also understand their limitations. These are just tools. In a 2000-word article, these writers produce none of the elements that make us want to keep reading—statistics, case studies and the personal experiences that are meaningful and reach us on an emotional level.

But ChatGPT may be changing the paradigm

I’m a skeptic, but this app may be getting closer to producing highly engaging content faster than ever before. In some cases it can completely eliminate the time-consuming process of crafting keyword-rich articles from scratch.

With ChatGPT, we enter in a prompt, then have a natural conversation or content output with the AI platform using either text or speech. The operative term here is “natural conversation.” Unlike the stiff content that my AI writer produces, this is easy and natural.

What sets ChatGPT apart? No keywords

I realized that I didn’t labor over identifying keywords and intent. I just keyed in my question. As the conversation progresses, ChatGPT understands the context and provides intelligent responses. With this type of technology, it appears that there’s no limit to the kinds of conversations we can be having.

Why ChatGPT is important for SEOs

For SEOs, ChatGPT is a powerful tool that accelerates natural language processing and machine-learning tasks. It allows them to quickly generate keywords and search intent tags. It analyzes tone, understands sentiments, identifies the right customers for ads and improves website content optimization. I love where this is going.

