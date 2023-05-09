Content marketing never gets any easier. There’s always something new we’ve got to be thinking about to reach our target audiences.

According to a Google report, 41% of adults and 55% of teens are now using voice searches at least once a day.

I love these generational differences: When asked, "Pick one thing you wish you could ask your phone to do for you," the leading response from teens was "send me a pizza." Adults wanted search engines to "tell me where my keys are."

Voice searches are generally longtail keywords

Instead of keying in our search queries, users are now speaking their requests. Voice search will increase the importance of longtail keywords and natural language queries in search engine optimization (SEO).

• Long-tail keywords are three- to five-word phrases. Longtail keywords are more specific than their generic roots, allowing us to target niche demographics — those that are more likely to be our target audiences. There will be less competition in this demographic.

• Natural language queries are just what you might expect-- phrases spoken normally or entered just as they might be spoken, using a simple vocabulary.

Once you’ve identified your longtail keywords, use these in your titles, headings and body content. Avoid keyword stuffing, which Google hates, working keywords in naturally.

Identify headings and subheadings with H1 and H2 tags—these are what Google looks for when it indexes text. Do reiterate the longtail keyword in your metadescriptions.

There’s a relationship between voice search and local search

An estimated 46% of all Google searches are looking for local information. We search for a business or the “service nearest to me.” These are the queries we frequently key into search fields.

Our challenge is to optimize our local listings so that we rank well for voice searches

Local optimization differs from regular SEO. Local SEO means getting your pages to rank well for searches with local intent.

When we search for a business, Google shows us information based on our location at that time. Google bases this on our metadescriptions, URL and H tags.

It also considers our Google Business Profile, online reviews and Google authority—our overall online presence. And of course it depends on the keywords and phrases we’ve deployed throughout our content.

Best practices for voice searches: Keep content simple

There’s nothing new about this — it’s always been best practice to:

• Use short sentences with simple punctuation. Avoid complex, run-on sentences, even though they may be grammatically correct. There’s an overarching rule that we should be writing for readers at a fifth-grade level. Save the big words for another audience.

• Keep paragraphs short — big blocks of text scare people.

• Use subheads throughout your content. Make them meaningful and scannable. My goal is to be able to scan my document and let the subheads tell the story.

Optimizing for voice search is also about optimizing for local search, which Google prioritizes. Voice search SEO is not only the wave of the future, it’s a commonsense approach to content development.

Do you have questions about optimizing your content for voice search? Contact Being Top of Mind. We’re writers and digital media specialists, 510-292-1843, jpeischel@top-mindmarketing.com.